The Biggest Loser: Transformed

EpisodesExit InterviewsHome
Back

A Short History

A Short History

Go back in time in this Victorian town

Ararat was originally inhabited by the traditional Tjapwurrong Aboriginal people, a rich culture comprising some 40 clans, or around 4,000 individuals. Eels were a staple food for the Tjapwurrong and in autumn, neighbouring clans gathered at the fishing grounds at Lake Bolac to take advantage of the annual eel migration.

Europeans first settled in the Grampians region in the 1840s. In 1841, Horatio Spencer Wills stopped to camp near a large mountain whilst driving his stock through the area and named it Mt Ararat, writing in his diary: “like the Ark we rested”.

A party of Chinese prospectors stumbled upon the world’s richest shallow alluvial goldfield there in 1857, a discovery that quickly attracted thousands of other prospectors and the town, now known as Ararat, grew. 


Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017
NEXT STORY

Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    Lynton Is The Biggest Loser: Transformed 2017

    In a special finale, filmed live on Studio 10, Lynton was crowned The Biggest Loser: Transformed, capping off a remarkable season of impressive transformations both physical and psychological
    Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

    Brett Is Crowned The Biggest Loser and Voting Opens

    Following a tense weigh-in, Brett was declared The Biggest Loser 2017. Who will win your vote for The Biggest Loser: Transformed title?
    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover Transformations

    Makeover magic has taken hold and it's time for The Biggest Loser: Transformed's remaining contestants to behold just how far they've come. Prepare to be amazed.
    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    You Make A Pretty Good Therapist, For A Horse...

    Glenn Mackintosh finds equine inspiration in his latest Mind Health coaching session.
    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    What Is Equine Assisted Learning?

    Equine Assisted Learning facilitator Jackie Smith explains the many benefits of the therapy seen to powerful effect on The Biggest Loser: Transformed.