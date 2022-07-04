The Biggest Loser has changed the lives of countless Australians and now this iconic and inspirational series returns to Network 10 in its most empowering season to date – The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

This year, 16 everyday Australians with relatable weight issues will transform into the happiest, fittest and best versions of themselves. Their weight-loss goals are within reach, but the very real pressures and stresses of everyday lifeincluding money, work, kids and relationships have taken priority.

Hosted by international model and former The Biggest Loser contestant Fiona Falkiner, along with two of Australia’s leading trainers and fitness professionals, Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet,The Biggest Loser: Transformed gives Australians the motivation and tools to be the best they can be.

Incredible and jaw-dropping transformations emerge as the 16contestants undertake a complete overhaul of mind, body and soul – and change their lives forever.

