The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory - S10 Ep. 13
PG | Comedy

Air Date: Fri 24 Mar 2023Expires: in 30 days

Leonard and Penny ask for Sheldon's and Amy's help on putting the romance back in their marriage. Howard and Raj go to extreme lengths to stop the floor in Halley's bedroom from making noise.

Season 10