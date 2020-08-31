The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Is Coming To 10 Peach And 10 play

Holy crap on a cracker!

Mark your calendars, 'cause our fave pack of science-buffs are making a quantum leap over to 10 Peach and 10 play!.

Starting 8pm weeknights from Monday, 14 September, 10 Peach and 10 play will be home to the Emmy Award-winning series The Big Bang Theory in all it’s scientific glory. The hit show joins a stellar line-up of hilarious sitcoms including Friends, Seinfeld, Mom and 2 Broke Girls - isn't this the time we say "bazooka" or something?!

From meeting the brilliant physicists who understand how the universe works, but have no clue how to interact with people; to the high-stakes drama of Rock, Paper, Scissors, Spock and the soothing, melodic notes of Soft Kitty; the show that has it all, is back with a bang!

So put down your Mystic Warlords of Ka'a cards and get ready to fall in love with Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, Amy, Bernadette, Howard and *knock, knock* Penny all over again.

Watch The Big Bang Theory From Monday, 14 September on 10 Peach and 10 play

