The Bay Is 10 play's Scandalous New Web Series

Premiering on Friday, 1 November, the entire first series boasting 14 jaw-dropping episodes will be available on 10 play, giving you the chance to Binge on The Bay throughout November.

Featuring The Bold and the Beautiful favourite Ronn Moss, The Bay follows the filthy rich and highly dysfunctional lives of Bay City residents who live in a town cursed by the spirit of a cruel politician.

Centred around the family of socialite Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans, Days Of Our Lives), this slick web series takes you on a journey into the dark underbelly of Bay city where blackmail, sordid lovers and vindictive arch-rivals are rife.

Riddled with forbidden love, malicious lies and endless scandals, The Bay will hook you in, throw a proverbial drink in your face and have you coming back for more.

Which is great news… because we've got series two already tucked up our sleeve...

Watch The Bay from Friday, 1 November on 10 play