The Ballad Of Jack And Rose

The Ballad of Jack and Rose
M | Movies

Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023Expires: in 2 months

A single father tries to come to terms with his 16 old daughter Rose's coming of age. When the father's new love, Kathleen and her two boys come to live with them, Rose undergoes a sexual awakening with both liberating and devastating consequences.

2005

About the Movie

A father and daughter isolated on an island off the East Coast and living on a once-thriving commune grapple with the limits of family and sexuality.