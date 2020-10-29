The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Insider Guide: Week 4
M | Reality

Air Date: Thu 29 Oct 2020

Join Osher to uncover everything that happened this week on The Bachelorette, from the romantic dates to all the juicy drama

Meet Elly And Her Chosen Bachelor

Meet Elly And Her Chosen Bachelor

UNSEEN ON TV: Elly has chosen her Prince Charming! Watch their first ever interview as a happy couple

Meet Becky And Her Chosen Bachelor

Meet Becky And Her Chosen Bachelor

UNSEEN ON TV: Becky has picked the winner of her heart. Watch their first ever interview as a happy couple

image-placeholder4 mins

The Bachelorette Insider Guide: Week 5

Join Osher one last time as he reveals unseen moments from the final week of The Bachelorette

image-placeholder2 mins

Becky's Final Two Share Their Thoughts About Their Experience

Becky's final two boys talk about their Bachelorette journey, developing feelings and their plans for the future

image-placeholder2 mins

Elly's Final Two Share Their Thoughts About Their Experience

Elly's final two boys talk about meeting Elly, the connections they've made and their plans for the future

Hometown Grilling

Hometown Grilling

Frazer's mum gets to know Elly in classic hometown fashion

image-placeholder4 mins

Hometown Check-In

Hometown Check-In

Check-in with Elly and Becky before hometowns commence!

