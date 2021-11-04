The Bachelorette

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Bachelorette - S7 Ep. 6
PG | Reality

Air Date: Thu 4 Nov 2021

A skyscraper date leaves Brooke feeling on top of the world, before a human lie detector sees it all come crashing down. At the cocktail party, tensions rise and some hard-hitting truths are revealed.

Episodes
Video Extras
Bachelors & BachelorettesStyle
More

Episodes

Video Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Get The Look

TL;DR

Quizzes

Season 7