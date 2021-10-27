Sign in to watch this video
The Bachelorette - S7 Ep. 3
Reality
Air Date: Wed 27 Oct 2021
Brooke takes a contender on a single date that's straight out of a movie. Then, the gloves come off on the group date as one of Brooke's love interests is targeted by some of the other contestants.
Season 7