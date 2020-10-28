Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Bachelorette - S6 Ep. 7
Reality
Air Date: Wed 28 Oct 2020
A group date challenges Bachelors to help with domestic duties and be hands on with raising and caring for kids. Later, a few home truths at the Cocktail Party leaves Elly in tears.
Episodes
Bachelors & BachelorettesStyle
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Video Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
TL;DR The Bachelorette
Articles
The Bachelorette Insider Guide
Style
Season 6