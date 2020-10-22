Sign in to watch this video
The Bachelorette - S6 Ep. 6
Reality
Air Date: Thu 22 Oct 2020
As Elly and Becky get closer to the final rose ceremony, they must determine who is the right man for each other and spend the day trying to get their men to open up and connect on a deeper level.
Season 6