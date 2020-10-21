Sign in to watch this video
The Bachelorette - S6 Ep. 5
Reality
Air Date: Wed 21 Oct 2020
Elly and Becky throw a fancy-dress group date at the mansion. The fun includes party classics Never Have I Ever and Truth Or Dare, and it is not long until secrets are revealed, and emotions run high.
Season 6