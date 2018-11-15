In case you haven't had the chance to watch the heart-stopping Bachelorette Finale, it's not too late to catch up now!

*ATTENTION - SPOILERS AHEAD*

Third time’s a charm for Ali, and she finally found her Mr. Right in The Bachelorette. After six weeks of high romance and, of course, high drama, Ali has welcomed an amazing man into her life, but also had to say goodbye to another great guy.

So who did Ali choose?

Todd's Time Is Up

Todd admittedly fell head over heels in love with Ali, and we even had a glimpse of a ring that left us screaming, “What is he going to do with that!?”

Emotions were running high for Ali, as she had to prepare herself to say goodbye to Knight in Shining Armour, Todd. Unfortunately, there was no fairytale ending for the West Australian Sales Rep, but in the eyes of Ali, he is one of the kindest people she’s ever met. Through tears and hugs, Todd and Ali comforted each other, but there was something missing in their connection that made Ali send him home.

Ali Takes Home Taite

It had been a long journey for Bachelorette Ali, but she finally found the love she was looking for in Victorian Bank Manager, Taite. After casting aside the plans she had mapped out in her mind, Ali trusted her gut feeling and followed through with their slow burning love.

Both Ali and Taite were overwhelmed with emotions, however both confessed that they were falling deeply in love with each other and Taite gave Ali a ring as a sign of his commitment to her.

Catch up on The Bachelorette Season 4 now