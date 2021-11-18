The Bachelorette

Episodes
Video Extras
Bachelors & BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

‘We Realised We Were On Different Paths’: Millie Rubio Leaves The Mansion Ahead Of Hometowns

‘We Realised We Were On Different Paths’: Millie Rubio Leaves The Mansion Ahead Of Hometowns

The last Intruder standing, Millie wasn’t too shocked when she did not receive a rose ahead of hometowns.

Coming into the mansion late, Millie told 10 play she definitely felt intimidated having to “suss out” who Brooke had already formed connections with, who had already been on dates and fight for her time with the Bachelorette.

“There was some ground to be covered, but I felt confident going in and I was just focused on getting as much time with her as I could, so I tried not to let other people’s connections get into my head too much,” she added.

Her determination to get time with Brooke paid off, grabbing one of the last single dates of the season, Millie was ecstatic with how well the day went.

“We just had so much fun, I was smiling the whole day, lots of jokes and great, important chats as well so I was feeling very happy after that.

“I definitely came in red hot and pretty keen to talk to her, so I feel like it went in the direction I needed it to and I was glad to have been able to spend that single date with her,” Millie continued.

“She obviously wasn’t the one for me, but I’m glad we had the opportunity.”

As Brooke began making stronger connections with others in the mansion, and time was running out before hometowns, Millie admitted that the pair seemed to come to an understanding that perhaps they weren’t on the same page with their goals.

“By the end, I think we realised that we were both on different paths in terms of — family is hugely important for her and it is important for me as well but, unfortunately it was a bit of a mismatch in timing.

“She wanted that a little bit sooner than I did.”

Standing at the Rose Ceremony, Millie admitted that she wasn’t shocked at all when she didn’t receive a rose.

“I think also, being the youngest in the room at that point by about five years, I wasn’t surprised that I didn’t receive a rose. But there’s no bad blood or anything like that!

“Everything I did, I did with purpose and intent and I don’t regret anything I did. I was totally myself.”

Watch The Bachelorette Australia, 7.30 Wednesday and Thursday on 10 and 10 play

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
NEXT STORY

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Advertisement

Related Articles

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

After their love story began during their time in the Bachelorette Mansion, Darvid and Brooke revealed they are already starting the next chapter.
The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

After a historic and groundbreaking season, on Thursday night Brooke Blurton finally told Darvid Garayeli how she felt about him.
‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

It was the reunion years in the making, and could have been a Bachelorette love story for the ages, but sadly for Jamie-Lee things didn’t go her way.
‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

On Wednesday night, an emotional breakdown of one of Brooke’s strongest connections ended in a tearful split.