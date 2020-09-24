The Bachelorette

Time For A Double Date With Elly And Becky

Get ready for double the love when The Bachelorette premieres 7.30 Wednesday, October 7, only on 10 and 10 play.

In a world first, two sisters will be standing side-by-side on the red carpet as they take the reins as the next Bachelorettes.

We first fell in love with Elly Miles when she wandered up the red carpet in Season 7 of The Bachelor. Though she didn’t find love with Matt Agnew, Elly is back for another shot at finding her soulmate, and this time she’s doing it alongside her BFF and sister Becky.

As it’s a world first, there are obviously a LOT of questions we have. Will there be double dates? Double Rose Ceremonies? Double the drama? All will be revealed in just a few short weeks when The Bachelorette premieres.

So far, we’ve seen Elly and Becky meet a few contenders, as well as a few surprises on the red carpet, but we’ll have to wait until October to see what’s in store for our Bachelorettes.

And if you can’t wait until then there are also full seasons for you to binge alongside The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette Australia premieres 7.30 Wednesday, October 7 on 10 and 10 play

