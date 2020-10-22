‘The Most Despicable Thing You Can Do’: Becky And Elly Open Up About This Week’s ‘Truth Bombs’

For Elly, it was her past with Joe back to haunt her once again as a few of the boys wanted more clarity on what had happened in the past.

Speaking to 10 play, Elly admitted that she was surprised the Bachelors hadn’t known more from night one.

“I had a bit of anxiety when he first showed up,” she said. “That first moment was a huge shock for me, and I just assumed from that point that [Joe] would talk about it and it would just be out there,” she said.

“But he was so respectful, he was getting hammered with questions from the boys for weeks and he was just like, ‘Talk to Elly if you want to know anything, it’s not my place’. He was such a gentleman.

“I was prepared, I’m open and honest, I wasn’t going to lie, it is what it is.”

Earlier in the party, the question was asked if anyone had cheated on a partner in the past, and surprising many in the room Becky raised her hand.

“It was when I was in my early '20s,” she explained during the episode, “I’m really ashamed of having done that… I owned up to it.

“I didn’t think I’d come on here either and, like, let everyone know that about me because I was really ashamed of doing that. Because you don’t want to hurt somebody and when I did hurt that person, I lived with a lot of guilt for a long time… I’m not proud of it at all.”

Later, on a mini-date with Sam, Becky admitted that she had also been on the other side of infidelity.

“I’ve been cheated on too and so I know what it’s like to go through all of that and it’s just the most despicable thing you can do to somebody,” she said. “Thinking about that now, that’s not who I am.”

Speaking to 10 play after the episode Becky admitted that it wasn’t the first time she had spoken about her past.

“On my single date with Pete, we actually talked about all that. We talked about how we both had been cheated on, and that we cheated when we were really young and had regretted that. So, I had already spilled all of that out on that date,” Becky said.

“Knowing that everyone might know it back in the mansion,” Elly added.

“Yeah, [they] might know it anyway,” Becky continued. “I just wanted to be honest, I didn’t know that question was going to come up but I went into the show want[ing] to be honest and if it’s owning up to myself, I think that’s what’s important.

“As long as you own your s**t,” she continued. “Everyone makes mistakes, but at the end of the day you just have to own your s**t.”

