After a hugely successful second season which saw Georgia Love find true love with Lee Elliot, Network Ten is delighted to announce that The Bachelorette Australia will return to TEN for a third season.

The romantic series will be back in 2017 with a brand new Bachelorette starting on her quest for true love.

Those looking for their special someone can apply for the show when casting begins in early 2017.

