The Bachelorette Sam's Suitors Revealed

From far and wide they’ve come to try and win The Bachelorette’s heart; 14 of Australia’s most eligible Bachelors, seeking to become Sam Frost’s special someone.

Opening her heart to the possibility of finding true love again, Sam’s ready to see where this spectacular romantic journey will lead her, and each of these eager suitors are hoping it’s to them.

The dates will be breathtaking and the Rose Ceremonies heart-pounding as the competition for Sam’s affections intensifies. She’ll certainly be spoilt for choice, with our hopeful Bachelors aged 25 to 35, professions ranging from plumber to sleep technician, charity ambassador to international model.

“As we head into Australia’s first series of The Bachelorette Australia, there is only one thing we know for sure: Sam Frost deserves to find a real and lasting love,” said Stephen Tate, Network Ten Head of Entertainment and Factual Programming.

“Sam has picked herself up and is bravely opening her heart again. We have found her 14 of Australia’s most eligible, handsome, accomplished, charming and genuinely funny bachelors.”

