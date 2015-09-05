The Bachelorette

Episodes
Video Extras
Bachelors & BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

The Bachelorette Sam's Suitors Revealed

The Bachelorette Sam's Suitors Revealed

Can’t wait to meet the men hoping to sweep Australia’s first Bachelorette off her feet? Let us introduce you.

From far and wide they’ve come to try and win The Bachelorette’s heart; 14 of Australia’s most eligible Bachelors, seeking to become Sam Frost’s special someone.

Opening her heart to the possibility of finding true love again, Sam’s ready to see where this spectacular romantic journey will lead her, and each of these eager suitors are hoping it’s to them.

The dates will be breathtaking and the Rose Ceremonies heart-pounding as the competition for Sam’s affections intensifies. She’ll certainly be spoilt for choice, with our hopeful Bachelors aged 25 to 35, professions ranging from plumber to sleep technician, charity ambassador to international model.

“As we head into Australia’s first series of The Bachelorette Australia, there is only one thing we know for sure: Sam Frost deserves to find a real and lasting love,” said Stephen Tate, Network Ten Head of Entertainment and Factual Programming.

“Sam has picked herself up and is bravely opening her heart again. We have found her 14 of Australia’s most eligible, handsome, accomplished, charming and genuinely funny bachelors.”

Ready to meet them? You can find out all about them here.

The Bachelorette Australia
The Bachelorette Australia
10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
NEXT STORY

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    ‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

    ‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

    After their love story began during their time in the Bachelorette Mansion, Darvid and Brooke revealed they are already starting the next chapter.
    The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

    The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

    After a historic and groundbreaking season, on Thursday night Brooke Blurton finally told Darvid Garayeli how she felt about him.
    ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

    ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

    It was the reunion years in the making, and could have been a Bachelorette love story for the ages, but sadly for Jamie-Lee things didn’t go her way.
    ‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

    ‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

    On Wednesday night, an emotional breakdown of one of Brooke’s strongest connections ended in a tearful split.