The Bachelorette Australia Will Be Back for Season 2

Captivated by Sam Frost’s search for true love, Australia can look forward to a new series of The Bachelorette Australia in 2016.

Viewers across the country were glued to their screens last night to watch Sam Frost declare her love to Sasha, as the first season of The Bachelorette Australia came to its perfect conclusion.

Those already getting separation anxiety needn’t worry though – the year’s most successful new reality program will return in 2016 with a brand-new Bachelorette looking for love and another group of Bachelors competing to win her heart.

“We are very pleased that so many Australians embraced The Bachelorette Australia and wanted to be part of Sam’s journey to find true love,” said Network Ten Chief Programming Officer, Beverley McGarvey.

“The response from viewers to both the show and Sam’s story has been extraordinary. Like all Australians, we are delighted that Sam found Sasha and we wish them every happiness.

“We are thrilled to announce that The Bachelorette Australia will be back in 2016. We cannot wait to start production on the second series and give Australia another wonderful love story.”

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    After their love story began during their time in the Bachelorette Mansion, Darvid and Brooke revealed they are already starting the next chapter.
    After a historic and groundbreaking season, on Thursday night Brooke Blurton finally told Darvid Garayeli how she felt about him.
    It was the reunion years in the making, and could have been a Bachelorette love story for the ages, but sadly for Jamie-Lee things didn’t go her way.
    On Wednesday night, an emotional breakdown of one of Brooke’s strongest connections ended in a tearful split.