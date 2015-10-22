The Bachelorette Australia Will Be Back for Season 2

Viewers across the country were glued to their screens last night to watch Sam Frost declare her love to Sasha, as the first season of The Bachelorette Australia came to its perfect conclusion.

Those already getting separation anxiety needn’t worry though – the year’s most successful new reality program will return in 2016 with a brand-new Bachelorette looking for love and another group of Bachelors competing to win her heart.

“We are very pleased that so many Australians embraced The Bachelorette Australia and wanted to be part of Sam’s journey to find true love,” said Network Ten Chief Programming Officer, Beverley McGarvey.

“The response from viewers to both the show and Sam’s story has been extraordinary. Like all Australians, we are delighted that Sam found Sasha and we wish them every happiness.

“We are thrilled to announce that The Bachelorette Australia will be back in 2016. We cannot wait to start production on the second series and give Australia another wonderful love story.”