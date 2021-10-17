The Bachelorette 2021: Meet The Men And Women Vying For Brooke Blurton’s Heart

Having first appeared on our screens in Season 6 of The Bachelor Australia, Brooke knows exactly how this group of hopefuls will feel when they hit the red carpet.

Now she’s back in the Mansion after her second chance at love was cut short in Paradise, and she’s hoping the third time’s the charm. Before the season kicks off, let’s meet the men and women who are vying for Brooke’s heart.

Here are the Bachelors and Bachelorettes for 2021:

Beau, 34, NSW

Photographer Beau can be a bit shy at first, but he says he always brings good energy with him. When asked what he can bring to a relationship, Beau said “being a professional #instaboyfie”, which we assume means he makes great avocado toast.

Describing himself as “happy, funny, fit, cheeky and driven”, Beau’s ideal date would include “something adventurous and active" followed by a big meal — which he’d have the perfect Insta caption for no doubt.

Follow Beau on Instagram @beauyboi

Bec, 30, VIC

Working as a charity officer, Bec is super passionate about mental health — she’s also very fond of cats and potatoes, so she’s got a wide range of interests. Hoping to use the experience to focus on her love life and to be pushed out of her comfort zone, Bec’s says she’d rather be single than settle for someone who isn’t right for her, which is why she hasn’t found ‘the one’ just yet.

When asked the one trait that might make Brooke run the other way, Bec said, “I forget where everything is”. Every day must just be a scavenger hunt of potatoes at Bec’s house.

Follow Bec on Instagram @becapressing

Carissa, 30, QLD

Having spent a lot of time sailing around the world, Carissa is hoping to sail past the competition and right into Brooke’s heart. “I saw Brooke was The Bachelorette and felt really drawn to her,” Carissa explained. “She has many qualities that I am really attracted to, especially her caring nature towards young people.”

When asked what trait might make Brooke run the other way, Carissa admitted that she can get a little bit awkward when she likes someone. “[I] ramble or tell stories about nothing that go in circles. I hope the right person adores my awkwardness rather than runs away from it.”

Follow Carissa on Instagram @carissacroft

Darvid, 27, QLD

While Darvid’s family may describe him as a ‘bull in a China shop’, the landscaper’s high standards have kept him from settling down, but maybe Brooke could be the one he’s been looking for.

His idea of a perfect date includes “a nice bottle of wine accompanied by Italian food, somewhere warm, with a whole lot of laughs,” and he adds that everything between him and Brooke should go perfectly so long as she doesn’t see him on a surfboard.

Follow Darvid on Instagram @darvgarayeli

Emily, 25, NSW

Animal-obsessed vet receptionist Emily admits that while in the past she thought she had been in love before, “looking back on it I think I was actually in lust”. Though she’s at a point in her life where she feels ready to settle down, she’s aware that her obsession with TikTok could drive a potential partner mad.

Emily’s idea of a dream date is all about creating a special memory to look back on. “I would love to have an animal encounter, a thrill-seeking experience,” Emily explained, adding, “or even something as simple as going to see a band we both love and having a really good dance.”

Follow Emily on Instagram @its_phattt

Holly, 27, NSW

Former dance teacher Holly now works in marketing but is also an NRL cheerleader who loves her sport and staying active.

Describing herself as bubbly, energetic, friendly, athletic and clumsy, Holly believes she’s the perfect match for our Bachelorette because, “I am bright, fun and bring so much love and energy to everything I do. I am genuinely looking for love and think Brooke, and my goals and outlook on life align!”

Follow Holly on Instagram @happyhol_

Jamie-Lee, 30, NSW

Brooke isn’t the only former Bachelorette returning to the Mansion for another shot at love! Jamie-Lee is back, and this time she’s not after the Honey Badger’s heart but her former co-Bachelorette’s. Though her first time in the Mansion saw Jamie-Lee end up in a moon boot, this time around she’ll be hoping to stay in one piece and to see if there’s more to her friendship with Brooke.

“My last relationship was incredibly loving and supportive,” Jamie-Lee said. “Even though she wasn’t ‘the one’ I experienced true love, and it’s taught me who I am, what I want and how to be the best partner I can be.” Hoping that her next relationship will be her last, Jamie-Lee is ready to settle down and start a family.

Follow Jamie-Lee on Instagram @jamieleedayz

Jess, 30, SA

When asked to describe her idea of a perfect date Jess said, “Sitting on a rug on the sand overlooking the ocean near a fire pit, with a charcuterie board, sipping on wine and watching the sunset whilst talking to each other about life experiences and listening to the waves crash and the trees rustle,” which basically describes every single date on this show ever. She’s going to be right at home!

The software sales exec says that she’s not in a rush to settle, “choosing a partner, your forever person, should not be something that is rushed or taken lightly,” Jess said, adding, “I am protective of my energy. I know my worth, who I am as a person and what I have to offer.”

Follow Jess on Instagram @kickitwithcoco_

Johann, 27, NSW

Italian-born, German-speaking, martial arts competing Johann is a man of many talents who describes himself as “Someone to laugh at and a shoulder to cry on”, and what shoulders they are!

Johann says his relationship deal-breakers are “someone that lacks the ability to have a deep conversation, is close-minded and not open to new experiences”, but the carpenter believes his super active lifestyle and sense of adventure makes him the perfect match for Brooke.

Follow Johann on Instagram @johann93

Konrad, 31, VIC

Inspired by how in love his parents are, hopeless romantic Konrad is hoping to find his own perfect partner, and fingers crossed she’s standing at the end of the red carpet waiting for him. Admittedly Konrad says he falls in love pretty quickly, but the carpenter is being optimistically cautious this time around.

“I’m being careful to not ignore the early signs, and any red flags,” Konrad said. “Just because I get along with someone doesn’t mean I should be in a relationship with them. I am taking my time.” Konrad also said that his partner can expect “loyalty, honesty, love, laughs and a few headaches”.

Follow Konrad on Instagram @konrad.bien

Kurt, 29, NSW

Sports mentor Kurt has never really had a long-term partner before which he worries may be a red flag for Brooke, but the “random, adventurous, inquisitive and shy (at times)” Bachelor is ready to fall in love.

Passionate about staying active, Kurt loves surfing, hiking, camping, riding motorbikes and being outdoors. Though he hasn’t had a long-term relationship, Kurt admitted he has been in love twice before and hopes to fall in love once again when he meets Brooke.

Follow Kurt on Instagram @kurtherzog

Matt, 31, QLD

When asked what could potentially make Brooke turn the other way, Matt admitted, “I may love my dog more than her… but only at first”.

A self-described “open book”, Matt says his two sisters taught him how to treat a woman with love and respect, but he’s still kept his cheeky side. His idea of a perfect date is “a picnic with a cheese platter, wine, music and a sunset”.

Follow Matt on Instagram @mattpottier

Ritu, 25, VIC

When asked why she believes she’s the perfect catch for Brooke Ritu said, “I think Brooke and I are very similar. Not only are we both POC queer women, we are both based in Melbourne and passionate about mental health and trauma recovery.

“I studied law so that I can support women who have experienced any kind of abuse,” she continued. When asked why she’s still single the filmmaker said, “Maybe I have been investing in the wrong people? I’m quite romantic and want to work on being a good partner to someone who is worth it.”

Follow Ritu on Instagram @itsyagirlritu

Ryan, 29, NSW

After a knee injury saw him sidelined during AFL, Ryan knows the importance of keeping fit. The gym-bunny likes to stay healthy and describes himself as “family-oriented, supportive, and protective of the ones I love”.

When asked what he can offer his potential partner Ryan said, “Support, honesty, physical affection (physical touch is my love language), family values and a high EQ”. His idea of a dream date would include a sky-dive during the day followed by dinner and drinks on a yacht watching the sunset. Sounds busy, tbh.

Follow Ryan on Instagram @ry.carmichael

Steve, 29, NSW

Podiatrist Steve says his idea of a perfect date would be “Any activity (rock climbing, motorbike ride, hike, arcade, go-karting or mini-golf) followed by a picnic at a beach”, and while he loves putting his positive energy out into the universe Steve admits, “Sometimes I’m too carefree and easy-going for my own good”.

Steve has yet to find someone “to really light up my world”, but is hoping to show Brooke he can offer her “fun times, lots of laughs, a very supportive and caring environment and spontaneity”.

Follow Steve on Instagram @steveep14

Taje, 23, NSW

When asked what could possibly turn Brooke away, Take said, “If we were related through mob, which we are not,” adding, “I checked.”

The youth worker admits that she’d rather stay single than date someone just for the sake of it and is looking to form a “genuine connection” with the right person. “I know who I am and what I stand for, which is why I believe I would make a great partner for Brooke,” she added.

Follow Taje on Instagram @tajefowler

The Bachelorette Australia premieres Wednesday, October 20 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play on demand