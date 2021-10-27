The Bachelorette 2021: Meet The Intruders Hoping To Win Brooke’s Heart

As our Bachelors and Bachelorettes have barely gotten comfortable in their new mansion home, Osher is set to shake things up with the arrival of four intruders!

Though Brooke has already made some strong connections with people in the mansion, things could get messy as new faces shake things up.

Here’s everything we know about Luca, Millie, Jess and Will our intruders for The Bachelorette 2021.

Jess, 28, VIC

Passionate about LGBTQ+ visibility and representation, Jess applied for the show hoping to “find love with the first-ever queer Bachelorette, Brooke!”

While Jess says her biggest dealbreaker in a relationship is, “Someone who doesn’t appreciate a good female power ballad”, she believes she’s the perfect match for Brooke because she’s extremely passionate about using her privilege to make an impact. “As an out lesbian in the corporate space, I try to educate others about queer women’s issues.”

Luca, 25, QLD

A P.E teacher by day, Luca is also extremely passionate about Jiu-Jitsu and has competed in pro competitions, so he’s ready to throw down for love if that’s what it takes to win Brooke’s heart. “Brooke and I are very similar, we both work with children, love sport (especially AFL), are both into travelling and enjoying what life has to offer,” he said.

When asked what he can offer a potential partner Luca explained, “An endless amount of love, laughs, support and kindness. I am the type of person who loves seeing people achieve their goals and be the best versions of themselves. I want to be there for my partner through thick and thin and help them achieve their goals and get the most out of life, especially having fun along the way.”

Millie, 22, NSW

Gym manager Millie says her dream date is all about something that represents the person she’s dating. “It could literally be down at a local watering hole, or a schooner down at the pub.” Having been in love just once before, Millie admitted “I’ve been in lust plenty of times”. Same, tbh.

Despite being one of the younger people in the mansion, Millie said she’s ready to find ‘the one’. “I know what I want and I’m pretty settled in my professional life. It’s been hard to find people my age or of my generation who want something serious.”

Will, 31, SA

Landscaper Will describes himself as “kind, thoughtful, excitable, happy and active” which is probably also how he describes his dog, Bear. Will’s idea of a dream date is to go to wineries, walk through a forest or to a sporting event.

When asked what he can offer a partner Will said, “I like to think that I am a kind, supportive and understanding partner. I think if I can offer that with some excitement and fun, it would be a great relationship.”

