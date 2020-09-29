The Bachelorette 2020: Get To Know Becky Miles

The 30-year-old defence contracting specialist told 10 play that never in her wildest dreams did she imagine she’d be stepping into the shared role of Bachelorette, after seeing her sister catapulted into the spotlight when she emerged as a fan-favourite vying for Matt Agnew’s heart last year.

“Oh god no, I never thought I’d do anything like this,” Becky said. “I thought it was so surreal Elly going on The Bachelor, so I never thought I would ever do anything like this. I’m a very private person, I [didn't] know if it was for me and would I like the attention — I [didn't] know how I’d really cope with that.

“Because Elly had such a good experience [on The Bachelor] I had trust in what she said,” Becky continued. “When she told me ‘I think you’re going to have an amazing time,’ I really trusted in that. That really reassured me.”

Becky said turning down the opportunity wasn’t an option, but it did take her some time to realise how things would change once the process began.

“I didn’t want to be thinking, ‘what if?’, I didn’t want to have any regrets. You don’t get given an opportunity like this every day and it was a lot to try and accept and think oh s***, I’m going to be on TV, in front of cameras!”

Throughout the process Becky said she surprised herself, coming out of her shell and being able to open up about her feelings — and even recent heartbreaks. Having her sister there throughout made it easier.

Not only giving her support, Elly also had a very different perspective to many of the other Bachelorettes, having been through the process she knows what it’s like when you’re on the other side of a Rose Ceremony.

“It gave me insight into how the guys would be feeling,” Becky said, “the sorts of things that would be going on behind the scenes and in their conversations.”

Becky said her sister also gave her the best advice on how to handle her newfound fame and attention.

“Don’t go looking for it,” she said. “IF you don’t know about it, then it’s not going to affect you! You don’t need to read the comments, you don’t need to Google your name, that kind of thing.

“At the end of the day I’m happy within myself and I’m confident," Becky said. "I’m in a really good place.”

The Bachelorette Australia premieres 7.30 Wednesday, October 7 on 10 and 10 play