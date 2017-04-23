The Bachelorette

Episodes
Video Extras
Bachelors & BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

Sophie Monk Is The Bachelorette

Sophie Monk Is The Bachelorette

Network Ten is delighted to announce that Sophie Monk will star in the new season of The Bachelorette Australia on TEN and WIN Network later this year.

Refreshingly honest, funny and relatable, the television, radio and music star is the perfect choice for the third season of the exciting and romantic hit series.

While her professional life has gone from strength to strength, unlucky-in-love Sophie, 37, has never shied away from the trials and tribulations of finding “the one”.

Sophie said: “My Mum was the person who suggested that I should be the Bachelorette. She, along with the rest of my family, know how much it means to me to find the right person to settle down with.

“I moved back to Australia a couple of years ago and I’ve embraced life back in the suburbs on the Gold Coast. I love having my parents and family nearby, and spending time with my niece and nephews, but I’m missing that one person to share it with.”

The down-to-earth star has had a series of high-profile partners. Now enjoying a simpler life, surrounded by her family, Sophie is determined to meet an honest, kind and real Australian man with whom she can spend the rest of her life.

Network Ten Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said: “The Bachelorette Australia is a love story and a fairy tale. Australia has known and loved Sophie for more than 15 years and has followed the ups and downs of her love life.

“We are delighted she has agreed to join The Bachelorette Australia and let the nation enjoy her search to find happily ever after,” she said.

Sophie came to Australia’s attention as one of the five singers who made the cut in the hit series Popstars in 2000. The all-girl group Bardot went on to become the first Australian act to debut at #1 on the local charts with both its debut single, Poison, and its self-titled debut album. Three years later, Sophie released her solo album Calendar Girl.

While singing is Sophie’s passion, she is no stranger to the big and small screen, and has had roles across movies and television. Sophie also broadcasts her self-deprecating humour to the nation on radio stations such as 2DAY FM and KIIS 1065.

Sophie said: “I'm in the public eye, but away from that I’m just a regular woman and I’m open to committing fully to finding love on The Bachelorette Australia. After life experience with some of the wrong men, what I want to find above all else is a man who is kind and genuine.”

Join Sophie as she dates Australia’s most eligible bachelors and searches for true love on The Bachelorette Australia.

Hosted by Osher Günsberg, The Bachelorette Australia is a Warner Bros International Television Production Australia production for Network Ten.

 

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
NEXT STORY

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    ‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

    ‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

    After their love story began during their time in the Bachelorette Mansion, Darvid and Brooke revealed they are already starting the next chapter.
    The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

    The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

    After a historic and groundbreaking season, on Thursday night Brooke Blurton finally told Darvid Garayeli how she felt about him.
    ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

    ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

    It was the reunion years in the making, and could have been a Bachelorette love story for the ages, but sadly for Jamie-Lee things didn’t go her way.
    ‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

    ‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

    On Wednesday night, an emotional breakdown of one of Brooke’s strongest connections ended in a tearful split.