Sophie Monk Is The Bachelorette

Refreshingly honest, funny and relatable, the television, radio and music star is the perfect choice for the third season of the exciting and romantic hit series.

While her professional life has gone from strength to strength, unlucky-in-love Sophie, 37, has never shied away from the trials and tribulations of finding “the one”.

Sophie said: “My Mum was the person who suggested that I should be the Bachelorette. She, along with the rest of my family, know how much it means to me to find the right person to settle down with.

“I moved back to Australia a couple of years ago and I’ve embraced life back in the suburbs on the Gold Coast. I love having my parents and family nearby, and spending time with my niece and nephews, but I’m missing that one person to share it with.”

The down-to-earth star has had a series of high-profile partners. Now enjoying a simpler life, surrounded by her family, Sophie is determined to meet an honest, kind and real Australian man with whom she can spend the rest of her life.

Network Ten Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said: “The Bachelorette Australia is a love story and a fairy tale. Australia has known and loved Sophie for more than 15 years and has followed the ups and downs of her love life.

“We are delighted she has agreed to join The Bachelorette Australia and let the nation enjoy her search to find happily ever after,” she said.

Sophie came to Australia’s attention as one of the five singers who made the cut in the hit series Popstars in 2000. The all-girl group Bardot went on to become the first Australian act to debut at #1 on the local charts with both its debut single, Poison, and its self-titled debut album. Three years later, Sophie released her solo album Calendar Girl.

While singing is Sophie’s passion, she is no stranger to the big and small screen, and has had roles across movies and television. Sophie also broadcasts her self-deprecating humour to the nation on radio stations such as 2DAY FM and KIIS 1065.

Sophie said: “I'm in the public eye, but away from that I’m just a regular woman and I’m open to committing fully to finding love on The Bachelorette Australia. After life experience with some of the wrong men, what I want to find above all else is a man who is kind and genuine.”

Join Sophie as she dates Australia’s most eligible bachelors and searches for true love on The Bachelorette Australia.

Hosted by Osher Günsberg, The Bachelorette Australia is a Warner Bros International Television Production Australia production for Network Ten.