‘Oh No, I’m Stuffed’: Matt Pottier’s Reaction To Four Intruders Crashing The Bachelorette Mansion

During the Rose Ceremony, Brooke made the bold decision to hand roses to all four of the new intruders, sending home Matt, Jess, Emily and Bec.

“Any Cocktail Party from the first one I was stressing,” Matt told 10 play, “I don’t think there was a Cocktail Party I wasn’t nervous at. It was just so intense!

“When Osher announced there were four people staying and four people going, straight away I was like oh no, I’m stuffed,” he added, laughing.

Having been single for several years, Matt revealed he actually applied for The Bachelorette last year, but with a timing mishap he was unable to make it into the Mansion. So when Brooke’s season was announced and he was still single Matt said he was still very keen for the experience.

Though he had known a little about Brooke from Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor, Matt said he was “lost for words” when he met her in person.

“I feel like if I came out of my shell a bit more it would have been good, but it was so surreal and I think I just shelled up a lot,” Matt explained. “If it was a different situation, maybe I would have been a bit different but it is what it is.

“It was awesome meeting her, but I think I just closed up… We did vibe a bit and we got along really well, I just could never really open up to her.”

With the four intruders, Luca, Millie, Will and Jess, arriving during the Cocktail Party Matt said he wasn’t completely shocked at Brooke’s decision to keep all four intruders at the Rose Ceremony.

“Obviously she’s already made connections so, if she hasn’t made that connection maybe she wants something fresh,” he said, adding, “we knew we hadn’t made a really good connection with Broke heat so the chance that it was going to happen… I was never 100 percent confident.”

Despite not receiving a rose, Matt leaves a lasting impression on the season with his impeccable photo shoot outfit: an enormous inflatable pumpkin suit.

“I was freaking out because on previous seasons there’s a photo shoot and you get your shirt off, so I had been training in the gym and everything. I was good to go! Then, walking in and getting the pumpkin suit was the complete opposite,” he said, laughing.

“I tried to have fun with it, I was like, I gotta rock this.”

Throughout his time in the Mansion, Matt said the biggest surprise was how well he got on with everyone else in the house.

“I thought there were going to be people there that were not nice people, not very easy to get along with, but everyone was amazing!

“I was like, how is this possible? I was waiting to clash with people but I think they tried to match people to Brooke and it made sense that everyone there was awesome.”

Watching the show back, Matt said it had been pretty surreal to experience his Bachelorette journey all over again.

“It’s nice to see the actual connection’s Brooke’s making… Everything about it I thoroughly enjoyed.”

Watch The Bachelorette Australia, 7.30 Wednesday and Thursday on 10 and 10 play