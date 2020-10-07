Nick Chamberlain And Samuel Minkin The First Bachelors To Leave The Mansion

Though we didn't get a lot of time to meet the boys on the show, we caught up with them to find out a bit more about them and their time with Becky and Elly.

Tell us a bit about yourself:

Nick: I’m a support worker, I work with kids with disabilities, but I’ve only been doing that for about six or seven months. Basically, since COVID hit. I was a personal trainer before that for a few years and I still do a bit of personal training on the side.

I started applying before COVID hit and as the gym shut I got offered a position at the company I’m with now.

Samuel: I’m a Musculoskeletal Therapist so I’m working with patients with complex conditions, particularly like nerve conditions, neurodegenerative disorders and I’m doing some pretty new stuff - electroneedling, lasering people’s brains. I’m also one of four people in Australia doing Vagus nerve stimulation, it’s a non-invasive way of treating people with anxiety and depression.

What I’ve done is brought that clinical treatment into a classroom setting so I’ve created a new class called Supercharged Meditation. It’s a clinical treatment for anxiety and depression but it just looks like a meditation class.

What made you want to sign up for The Bachelorette?

Nick: I applied last year and I made it through to the group auditions in the city. I’ve watched the show for the last few years and I’ve always really liked it. I feel like I have a personality that could go quite well on those shows and I really wanted to find someone as well. The fact that we didn’t know who the girls were going to be, I didn’t mind because it left me quite open-minded.

As soon as I found out it was Elly I was quite happy because she was one of the girls I was asking for.

Samuel: I moved down to Bondi from Queensland and I was setting up my practice. When I was in Brisbane I had my own Musculoskeletal therapy clinic. I moved it down [to NSW], building it up I had been quite busy and it’s a bit different to Queensland. I wasn’t really going on dates, I didn’t have any dating profiles or doing anything.

I’m at the point where I’m really good at what I do, successful with my career, I like who I am as a person, I know what I like and I know what I don’t like and I would like to start a family. I think it would be great to find someone to have a family and just pursue something. I almost felt like I couldn’t remember how to go on dates and I felt like what a great opportunity to throw myself into the deep end!

What was your first impression when you saw two Bachelorettes on the red carpet?

Nick: I don’t think anyone expected it. It stuffed up a few of our red carpet arrivals! It was a bit of a surprise because. I had no idea they were sisters until they said something, I was too nervous at the time.

Samuel: Well it definitely threw me off, I wasn’t sure what was going on. I wasn’t sure if they were best friends or something like that. Once they told me they were sisters I thought what a great idea. I loved how close they were. Clearly, the two sisters have such a good relationship. I thought it would be quite fun!

Did you get to spend much time with the Bachelorettes at the Cocktail Party?

Nick: I had a really good chat with Elly, I chatted to Elly first because I really wanted to chat to her. We spoke for maybe about 15 minutes and it was really good, it felt like we had a really good connection. It seemed like she was really interested in what I do, we had a lot of things in common.

Samuel: I managed to get some alone time with Elly. The way us fellas were doing it was being polite to one another and taking turns, we had a little timer and were timing people. I didn’t get a chance to speak to Becky but it would have been really nice, by the sounds of it, a lot of the fellas were telling me how much of a great person she was.

How were you feeling heading into the Rose Ceremony?

Nick: I was so surprised at the first Rose Ceremony that I didn’t get a rose. I was dumbfounded by it… It hit me like a ton of bricks.

I was confident, I was pretty confident. There are stand-outs from the start and all the guys realise who were the standouts and then I thought I was middle of the road. I was definitely confident about staying a lot longer than I did.

Samuel: It was a bit of a disappointment to not have the opportunity to actually show either of the girls who I am. I’m a very unique person. I’m fun-loving, highly intelligent, and also caring.

It would have been really nice for me to be able to display those qualities and also get a deeper connection with the girls. If I had made it to one group date? All the way to the end. Boom. I’ve got a sick personality, I reckon I would have had a good opportunity to go further if I had an opportunity to really bounce off the girls as well.

