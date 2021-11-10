‘My Time Was Up’: Steve Pliatsikas Leaves The Bachelorette Mansion

Chatting to 10 play following his last Rose Ceremony, Steve admitted that Brooke’s decision wasn’t a huge shock.

“I kind of thought my time was up,” he said, adding, “I felt where Brooke was with everyone else, compared to where she was with me, it was very surface level still and I feel like that’s all she wanted it to ever be, which is totally, totally fine.

“It’s her story, her journey, her trying to find her person and it wasn’t me! It was someone else in there and that’s what it’s all about really.”

One of the biggest hurdles Steve faced during his time in the Mansion was trying to get one-on-one time with Brooke. Despite being on a handful of group dates, he never received a single date or any extra time after a group date.

“We had similar interests in terms of sports and hobbies, so I knew we were going to connect on those kinds of things which we did, that’s about as far as it got,” he admitted.

“I spoke to Brooke at pretty much every Cocktail Party, we had at least a bit of a catch-up but my time with her was quite limited. It was just at those Cocktail Parties that, unfortunately, we didn’t get to see so they mustn’t have been very good chats,” he said, laughing.

“We didn’t really have the time to dive into anything deeper,” Steve added.

Having first seen Brooke on her original season of The Bachelor, Steve said he immediately was drawn to her and when he found out she was going to be the next Bachelorette, it was an easy decision to apply.

“I had always fancied her and I thought we had a lot of things in common, so I thought we'd hit it off! I was quite taken by Brooke, I had always wanted to meet her and that's why I got involved.”

Though things didn’t work out with Brooke, Steve said he had absolutely no regrets about how his time in the Mansion played out.

“I’m very happy with my time in there. I don’t have any regrets. I was just myself, I didn’t change my behaviour to try and fit in or anything like that, I was who I was.

“The vibe in the house was awesome. Everyone got on like a house on fire, we were like one big happy family. I’ve got absolutely nothing but good things to say about every single person in there. It was great!”

