Australia, Meet Your Bachelorette(s) For 2020

Although Elly and Becky have the same family tree, their taste in men could not be more different.

But don’t fret, TV’s very own cupid, Osher Günsberg, is on the case to ensure there will be Prince Charming’s-aplenty, ready to sweep these two talented, accomplished and gorgeous ladies off their feet.

Having captivated Australia’s hearts on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor Australia, 25-year-old country nurse Elly, is taking the reins and seizing her chance at finding Mr. Right. To capture Elly’s heart, our Bachelor’s will need to be adventurous, positive, kind-natured, and always up for a laugh.

Joining Elly on the romantic journey of a lifetime is her 30-year-old sister Becky. Having recently had her heart broken, Becky is ready to risk it all for love again. She is hoping to find a respectful, kind and devoted Bachelor, who is willing to put her first.

Born and raised in Parkes, NSW, Elly and Becky have always supported and empowered each other to take on new experiences and adventures. But something tells us this will be their biggest adventure yet.

On becoming The Bachelorette, Elly, said: “I crave a life filled with happiness, adventure and good times. I’m looking for my best mate to share those memories with.

“I feel extremely blessed to be on this unique ride with Becky. Having her love, support and guidance throughout this journey is so important to me and I can’t wait to be there for her, on her journey to find love as well.”

Sister and fellow Bachelorette, Becky, said: “I’m on this journey to find someone who will go that extra mile, to have fun with, and be my best friend. “I’m so blessed to share this journey with my sister, and I am hopeful that we find our people together.”

From breath-taking dates to romantic rose ceremonies, season six of The Bachelorette Australia, will follow Elly and Becky as they date the nation’s most eligible Bachelors, hoping to find someone to bring home to the Miles’ family gatherings.

The Bachelorette Australia Is Coming Soon To 10 and 10 play