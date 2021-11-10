‘It Was A Cry Of Relief’: Taje Fowler Breaks Down In Emotional Farewell With Brooke Blurton

But it wasn’t tears from a broken heart, as Taje used the opportunity to compliment, praise and thank Brooke for the opportunity.

“It’s not a cry of ‘Oh my god I was in love with her’” Taje told 10 play after her emotional goodbye, “It was a cry of relief. I’m so proud.

“I’m proud to be part of this experience, and that we had that moment together. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be that we were together, but I wished her all the best and it was a beautiful moment to me, especially being another First Nations woman,” she continued.

“To have that representation in mainstream media is so important and our culture is so diverse in every Nation that we have here and, to have that is so important,” Taje said.

Admittedly, Taje wasn’t surprised to not receive a rose. In fact, she told 10 play that she “felt it instantly” after the Cocktail Party.

This far into the experience Taje had yet to have a single date or one-on-one time after a group date so she had planned something special for the Cocktail Party after the group’s Mardi Gras date.

“I wanted to take her aside and do something a bit special with her,” Taje said. ‘There’s something we do, you break off eucalyptus leaves and when you breathe them in, as Aboriginal people we do for connection to culture and community.”

Taje had also brought some essential oils she had been using around the house that the other Bachelorettes had loved and wanted to take a moment with Brooke to get away from the usual hectic vibe of the Cocktail Party.

“I wanted that little moment to really ground us in that space, but the Cocktail Party ended and I didn’t get to do that. As soon as I didn’t get that moment, I knew I was going home.

“Part of me just wanted that bit more time because I felt like I hadn’t had that moment to really show her who I am, because time is so limited, but I know if that was my time then it was meant to be.”

Though she struggled to get that one-on-one time with Brooke, Taje said at most of the Cocktail Parties she was able to have chats, albeit briefly, with the Bachelorette.

“At one Cocktail Party I was wearing my grandmother’s necklace,” she recalled. “My grandmother was a really spiritual woman, a bit of a free spirit, and I wanted to wear that not only to represent her but we connected on having that spirituality and that was really lovely.

“We had those in-depth conversations about our connection over our culture and community, and particularly youth, so it was really lovely to have that.”

Part of the reason Taje wanted to sign up for this season was because of the things she felt she shared with Brooke.

“We had the same values from what I had seen, she worked with youth and that’s what I’m passionate about. I’m definitely a person that goes on shut feeling and I just had a really good gut feeling about it.

Though things didn’t work out for Brooke, Taje still said she left the Mansion having made lifelong friendships with the other women in the house, and she also had her very first Mardi Gras experience.

“Particularly seeing all the guys get involved, it was so beautiful and any of the drama that had come before was just washed over with this beautiful moment of celebrating the LGBTQI+ community.

“I can’t think of a better way to have had my first Mardi Gras experience! It was a really beautiful moment.”

