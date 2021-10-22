The Bachelorette

‘I Was Totally Myself’: Beau Tauwhara Leaves The Bachelorette Mansion

On Thursday night, Beau Tauwhara was the second of Brooke Blurton’s suitors to not receive a rose.

The second Bachelor to leave, Beau said that he felt like he made the most of the experience despite the time he spent in the Mansion.

“I like stepping outside my comfort zone and doing something different, and that was totally it,” he told 10 play following his exit .

Admittedly, the idea of being on a show like The Bachelorette had never appealed to him much prior to Brooke’s season being announced.

“I liked that the dynamic changed, that it was bisexual, which got me intrigued. That was a turning point, for me, to go in,” he added.

Not knowing much about Brooke herself before meeting on the red carpet, Beau said first impressions of the Bachelorette were great. After his arrival, heading through the Mansion and into the Cocktail Party the brief anxiety washed away and he was able to meet the other Bachelors and Bachelorettes for the first time.

“There was a lot of relief, I’m never an anxious person but there was no more anxiety for the night, it was just time to relax and lean into it, I guess!”

One of the handful of suitors invited to go on the first group date of the season, Beau was in his element during the photo shoot.

“I was worried I was going to get stitched-up with the costumes, but I seemed to have gotten a good one,” he said, laughing.

Having had that time for Brooke to see him out of a suit and in a more casual environment, Beau said he wasn’t worried about his place in the Mansion heading into Thursday night’s Cocktail Party.

“I felt pretty good considering I was weighing up my situation compared to other people’s experiences,” he added, “like they were talking about the Cocktail Party. Every interaction I did have with Brooke was enough for me to move on to the next week, I felt decent and I got to go to the group date too.”

With some of the Bachelors and Bachelorettes still clamouring to get time with Brooke, Beau said he managed to have a long chat with Brooke before what would become his final Rose Ceremony.

“We had a great chat, a long chat too, and she wanted to know a few things. I felt like it was just a great interaction! I felt confident. I didn’t feel 100 percent certain but, as I said, I was weighing it up against everyone else’s experience.

“I thought, surely I’m in a better position here to get a rose but that wasn’t the case, but life goes on! I know what my experience was in there… and I was totally myself, so that’s all I can be happy with.”

