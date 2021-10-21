‘I Was Pretty Head-Over-Heels For Her’: Johann Alessandrini Leaves The Bachelorette Mansion First

After an electric night of arrivals and our first cocktail party of Season 7, Carpenter Johann was sad the first of our Bachelors and Bachelorettes to not receive a rose.

Admitting that he hadn’t really thought about signing up for a show like The Bachelorette before, Johann told 10 play that once he got involved in the application process he was swept up in the momentum of it all.

“I always have an eye out to find that special someone,” Johann added, “it was so much fun, I learned a lot and I’m glad I did it! It was a good opportunity.”

While some of the Bachelors and Bachelorettes this season applied specifically to meet Brooke, Johann said he went in knowing almost nothing about her.

“I did a little bit of Googling just to see what the go was, I didn’t want to go in there dead blind, I got a bit of research in just to see if we were compatible and if I liked her,” he said.

“Of course I did, but I didn’t know too much! I didn’t want to know too much about her without her knowing much about me,” Johann continued. “I think it would be really important for two people in a relationship to get to know each other at the same speed. That would be a little bit better than someone knowing everything about the other.”

Arriving on the red carpet, Johann hoped to wow Brooke with a slice of home and a slice of Tiramisu he made from his “secret family recipe”.

“It was something my mum makes,” he explained. “She’s the most important person in my life so I thought I’d share something with Brooke that my mum makes!

“We had a slice of cake and she loved it, which was great. Shame she didn’t love it enough to get me to the next episode,” he added, laughing.

During the Cocktail Party, Johann said he and Brooke had a bit more time to get to know each other but “the second chat wasn’t as free-flowing as the first”.

“It was just a little bit funny, a little bit awkward,” he continued. “She was a cool chick, I was pretty head-over-heels for her… we got a little bit more chat in but it’s hard to get a chat in when everyone’s trying to get time and it gets a bit hectic.”

Despite a stilted chat during the Cocktail Party, Johann said he still felt confident that the initial connection he had made with Brooke was enough to earn him a rose at the first Rose Ceremony.

“I was a little surprised, to be honest, I thought we had enough of a connection to get a rose but I think it’s just a hard deal like, who am I to say I had a better connection with her than someone else did?

“I think it’s just the way the cookie crumbles. Maybe she saw something with everyone else she didn’t see with me!”

While things didn’t go his way, Johann has no regrets, having said everything he wanted on the first night.

“I walked away going wow, I said what I wanted to say and did what I wanted to do and it wasn’t for her. She’s so awesome… I’m not simmering about it or angry at myself or anything, it’s just the way it goes! Fully no regrets, it’s all good.”

