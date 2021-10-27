‘I Knew It In My Soul’: Ritu Chhina Explains Why She Was ‘Meant To Be’ On This Season Of The Bachelorette

“I said it maybe four or five times at that cocktail party,” Ritu told 10 play, “I just knew. I knew it in my guts, I knew it in my soul.”

Adding that she felt like “the energy told me I was going that night”, Ritu said she was able to accept Brooke’s decision through the course of what would be her final cocktail party.

“Slowly I was like, it’s going to happen, let’s just go with it. I mean, what more could you do?”

After a friend told her that Brooke’s season would be the first bisexual Bachelorette, Ritu said she applied without hesitation.

“I’m queer, so I couldn’t believe it and — not that I knew I was going to get on — I thought if I’m going to apply for any season it would be this,” she said.

“I can’t even think of a better opportunity for someone like me to be there and represent myself. Not only is Brooke a queer person of colour, so am I. It was meant to happen.

“I personally don’t see a lot of representation of queer people of colour in normal Australian TV if I’m just scrolling through,” Ritu continued, “so when I noticed there already is a deficit I was like, if I’m going to be involved in a TV show it may as well be this one.”

The filmmaker said she represented her Indian heritage several times through the show, including meeting Brooke for the first time on the red carpet.

“I had some henna on my hands,” she explained, adding, “this is so creepy but I had Googled Brooke’s birthday to figure out what star sign she was — she’s a Capricorn — so when I put henna on my hands I put Virgo on one hand and Capricorn on the other sort of as a birth chart comparison between us.”

Ritu also made Brooke an Indian feast during one of the cocktail parties. “I cooked Biryani and a kidney bean curry — it took me almost four hours to make so I was just in the mansion cooking a nice, traditional Indian meal with this milk drink I quite like. I made a little feast!”

Representing her Indian heritage, the response has been amazing with Ritu adding that “Twitter really enjoyed the fact that I was there”.

“When I wore an Indian dress Twitter was blowing up about it because I think, in the South Asian community, you don’t really get to see that on reality TV so that community was loving it.”

Though she loved her time in the mansion, Ritu said she wasn’t too surprised at Brooke’s decision to not give her a rose.

“I’m reasonably understanding of other people’s feelings, I could feel like she had really strong connections with other people she had already met so,” she explained.

“We definitely had an interest in each other but I don’t think we got to see it through to any sort of fruition at the time.”

Watch The Bachelorette Australia, 7.30 Wednesday and Thursday on 10 and 10 play