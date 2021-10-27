The Bachelorette

Episodes
Video Extras
Bachelors & BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

‘I Knew It In My Soul’: Ritu Chhina Explains Why She Was ‘Meant To Be’ On This Season Of The Bachelorette

‘I Knew It In My Soul’: Ritu Chhina Explains Why She Was ‘Meant To Be’ On This Season Of The Bachelorette

On Wednesday night, Ritu did not receive a rose ending her time in the Bachelorette mansion which she admitted wasn’t a huge surprise.

“I said it maybe four or five times at that cocktail party,” Ritu told 10 play, “I just knew. I knew it in my guts, I knew it in my soul.”

Adding that she felt like “the energy told me I was going that night”, Ritu said she was able to accept Brooke’s decision through the course of what would be her final cocktail party.

“Slowly I was like, it’s going to happen, let’s just go with it. I mean, what more could you do?”

After a friend told her that Brooke’s season would be the first bisexual Bachelorette, Ritu said she applied without hesitation.

“I’m queer, so I couldn’t believe it and — not that I knew I was going to get on — I thought if I’m going to apply for any season it would be this,” she said.

“I can’t even think of a better opportunity for someone like me to be there and represent myself. Not only is Brooke a queer person of colour, so am I. It was meant to happen.

“I personally don’t see a lot of representation of queer people of colour in normal Australian TV if I’m just scrolling through,” Ritu continued, “so when I noticed there already is a deficit I was like, if I’m going to be involved in a TV show it may as well be this one.”

The filmmaker said she represented her Indian heritage several times through the show, including meeting Brooke for the first time on the red carpet.

“I had some henna on my hands,” she explained, adding, “this is so creepy but I had Googled Brooke’s birthday to figure out what star sign she was — she’s a Capricorn — so when I put henna on my hands I put Virgo on one hand and Capricorn on the other sort of as a birth chart comparison between us.”

Ritu also made Brooke an Indian feast during one of the cocktail parties. “I cooked Biryani and a kidney bean curry — it took me almost four hours to make so I was just in the mansion cooking a nice, traditional Indian meal with this milk drink I quite like. I made a little feast!”

Representing her Indian heritage, the response has been amazing with Ritu adding that “Twitter really enjoyed the fact that I was there”.

“When I wore an Indian dress Twitter was blowing up about it because I think, in the South Asian community, you don’t really get to see that on reality TV so that community was loving it.”

Though she loved her time in the mansion, Ritu said she wasn’t too surprised at Brooke’s decision to not give her a rose.

“I’m reasonably understanding of other people’s feelings, I could feel like she had really strong connections with other people she had already met so,” she explained.

“We definitely had an interest in each other but I don’t think we got to see it through to any sort of fruition at the time.”

Watch The Bachelorette Australia, 7.30 Wednesday and Thursday on 10 and 10 play

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
NEXT STORY

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Advertisement

Related Articles

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

After their love story began during their time in the Bachelorette Mansion, Darvid and Brooke revealed they are already starting the next chapter.
The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

After a historic and groundbreaking season, on Thursday night Brooke Blurton finally told Darvid Garayeli how she felt about him.
‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

It was the reunion years in the making, and could have been a Bachelorette love story for the ages, but sadly for Jamie-Lee things didn’t go her way.
‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

On Wednesday night, an emotional breakdown of one of Brooke’s strongest connections ended in a tearful split.