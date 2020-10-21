Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow: Aggi Guardiani Leaves The Bachelorette Mansion

Speaking to 10 play, Aggi laughed at the many comparisons he’s seen on social media during his time in the house.

“A few people say I look like Fabio, but wasn’t he the best looking bloke in the world,” he said, laughing.

Though he loved his time in the mansion, Aggi said it was “a bit of a roller coaster” coming back into Melbourne amid the second wave of lockdowns.

“I didn’t realise until I got back how bad the lockdown was, but we’re going okay now,” he said. The barber and male hairdresser has recently seen his calendar fill up with bookings after the Premier allowed hairdressers to reopen this week.

With his luscious locks and his dashing good looks, Aggi said he was drawn to the Bachelorette experience because of the mystery of it all.

“You can go out and try to meet a partner or go on dates, but this was an opportunity to meet someone who, I suppose I had no idea was going to be in front of me,” he said.

“It was an opportunity to connect on a different level, you’re not going straight into what someone looks like, you have no idea. I wanted to be paired up with someone that I didn’t know.”

Unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be as, on Wednesday night, Aggi didn’t receive a rose and was sent packing. Heading into what would be his final Cocktail Party, Aggi said he was still hopeful to get his hands on a single date with Becky.

“Maybe it wasn’t meant to be, and I’ll still have an everlasting friendship in the house with everyone, to be honest. The girls are lovely.

“I was a little disappointed that I didn’t get that single date, but that’s life.”

Last week, Aggi became a key figure in the undoing of another Bachelor, Pascal, when he revealed to Becky what had been going on behind the scenes.

“There was nothing I saw that jumped out at me that I thought I can’t believe that was put in,” Aggi said. “Everything we spoke about was the truth and I was in the thick of it because there were a few things said that I overheard and the best thing is to always be honest.

“I didn’t agree with it and I thought it was the right thing to do, to stick up for the girls.”

After Aggi’s conversation with Becky, the Bachelorettes confronted Pascal and asked him to leave the Mansion. Since then, Aggi said he reached out to Pascal.

“I said, ‘If you want to reach out for any support I’m happy to chat to you, I don’t think you’re a bad bloke.’ Just, again, if anyone said something that you didn’t agree with, would you let that sit by or would you say something?”

While he was one of the key figures to speak to the Bachelorettes directly, Becky told 10 play it wasn’t just Aggi’s word that secured Pascal’s fate.

“We had heard from not just Aggi but multiple people that he was saying these things,” she explained.

“And he’s reached out to try and clear the air… but we’re not allowed to talk to anybody,” Elly added, “and we don’t want Pascal to feel like s**t, either. I know how confronting it is to be in the media, especially for the first time.

“It would be nice to give him some reassurance to say that there’s no hard feelings from us. It is what it is.”

Looking back, Aggi said he was surprised to not receive a rose.

“You’re always going to be surprised… you’re obviously in a situation where you want to stay. You’re trying to form a connection with someone you think might be a partner, so you obviously want to stay as long as you can.”

Despite not getting more time with Becky, Aggi said he’d go through the experience all over again in a heartbeat.

“Personally I loved it. The whole experience, in general, definitely works and I think you can definitely fall in love with someone, given the right connection opportunity in the house. I’d do it again for sure.”

Watch The Bachelorette Australia, 7.30 Wednesday and Thursday on 10 and 10 play