Bachelorette Blog Ep 2

War of the Roses - A Leap Of Faith

Things begin in earnest tonight, as we (Sam, the boys and us) embark on the first ever The Bachelorette Australia dates. Sam is ready to fall in love again and the man for her may just be among these 12 Bachelors sitting around the mansion kitchen. While Michael can’t wait for alone time with Sam, international model David wants to wait until she’s been out with a few others so by the time she gets to him, she knows she’s struck gold. Ahem.

Enter Osher with the very first date card and from the big blue envelope, Richie reveals that it will be plumber Dave going on the first single date. In a flash to Dave’s personal life he refers to love being like a lost set of keys and that all his life is missing right now is a “bird.” We decide Dave is a top bloke and that it’s definitely ok if this tradie gets the lady.

The date commences with Dave and Sam meeting at a helicopter. Despite his fear of heights, Dave holds it together as the pair fly over Sydney and land in the middle of the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. There they’re met by Doug Bollinger from the Sydney Sixers who’s ready to reign down bowling fury in an over against our lovely tradie. You can see the excitement mixed with sheer terror in Dave’s face as he makes his way into the locker room.

Meanwhile, back at the mansion, Kieran walks in with the next date card, which alludes to a date involving heights. While Drew and Sasha are already packing it at the thought of facing a huge fear, Love Nuts is disappointed his name has not been called at all.

Back at the SCG, Dave makes his way out to the middle and things get off to a wobbly start when he struggles to get his helmet on. Things get even wobblier when he fails to connect with the first ball but when Dougie lays a bet that a boundary garners a kiss; Dave comes through and smashes one for four. Sam in turn delivers a quick peck and everyone walks away a winner.

As night falls, the SCG is given The Bachelorette makeover: candles, candles, candles. Out on the turf, the pair discuss how hard it is for each of them to wear their hearts on their sleeves but before the chat wraps up, Dave decides Sam is a “bloody legend” and Sam decides Dave deserves a rose.

For the group date, Osher greets the gents beside a glittering river before Sam comes racing in on a speedboat. The boys’ happy smiles at meeting Sam again quickly disappear when Osher reveals this date involves a leap of faith. A leap of 12 metres off a cliff to be precise and Sasha, Drew and international model David start quietly losing it.

First to the ledge is Sasha who somehow still comes off manly while sweating bullets in a wetsuit and life vest. After telling himself that he better “neck up you parrot” he takes the leap and is the first into the water. Michael has no qualms with the jump and even throws out the L-bomb once in the water. He’s followed by a series of men with no issues in hitting the water, before international model David comes to the ledge a bundle of nerves. After telling Sam that in order to get down there, he’s going to picture her drowning in the water, David faces his fear and goes for it.

Last to face the challenge is Drew, who seems to be the person most rattled by the jump. Sam tries her best to coach him through the moment, but for Drew this fear is more like a phobia and after a failed attempt to jump, our Bachelorette rescues him from a situation he just can’t face. Back on solid ground among the boys, Drew humbly honours what a special woman Sam is…and we all fall a little bit in love with the man with the owl.

Due to their shared intense moment and the wonderful way they both handled it, Sam chooses Drew for one-on-one time. There, he reveals to Sam his focus used to be on money, but after a big heartbreak his focus changed. After a long intimate chat with Sam, it is clear that Drew is starting to fall for our Bachelorette.

At the cocktail party, Love Nuts is nervous that he may be leaving tonight so he makes sure in his second shot with Sam he explains himself better. Leaving the corny jokes behind, he shows her a genuine side and we think he’s done a good job of convincing her that he’s worthy of a second chance.

While Michael is making solid ground talking with Sam about his hopes for a future family, Bro-Code rumblings are happening in the wings. International model David has had just about enough of his biggest threat talking to Sam alone and decides to break Bro Code in order to make the world’s most awkward interruption ever.

After Michael wraps things up, David steals Sam away and the rest of the boys go spare about his disregard for the Code. They needn’t worry too much about taking him down however, as he’s doing a brilliant job of it himself. Passing off his insecurities as those of others, he unwittingly implies that Sam is known for being impressed by people like Michael (ie. tattoos, money, status). Horrified, Sam tears strips off David for his gross misperception of her character.

Despite his attempts to get things back on track, the conversation never recovers and the moment ends with Sam leaving his gift for her behind.

Will this cost the most handsome man in the mansion a rose at tonight’s rose ceremony?