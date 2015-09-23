Bachelorette Blog Ep 1

War of the Roses - The Bro Code Chronicles

In what could be the greatest social experiment since Big Brother: Season 1, the good people that brought us The Bachelor Australia have now decided to take a gamble on The Bachelorette, a show relying solely on the premise that, surrounded by enough candles, a bunch of Australian males lumped together will eventually talk about their feelings. Well, surrounded by enough candles, and one top Australian lady: Sam Frost.

We enter this new world, reflecting on how we came to know Sam in the first place: The Bachelor Australia season two and the nation’s most publicised break-up. Flash to today and we meet a more brunette Sam discussing how hard it was to go through something like that so publicly. Before we even hit the three-minute-mark, we’re welling up as our Sammy breaks down. She tells us she never wants to go through something like that again, and we all squint our eyes in brotherly distrust at the prospective suitors.

Sam Frost has always been about family, but back at the family home, Sam’s sister is hesitant about her taking on such a similar adventure. Sam assures her and us that this time around, she’s back, she’s brave and she’s in the driver’s seat.

After this reassurance from Sam that she’s got this, it’s time to kick things off, so we return to The Bachelor mansion complete with candles, cushions and host, Osher Gunsberg. But before Sam steps out of the limo and onto the mansion drive, it’s time to meet some of the men that will be joining the race for Sam’s heart.

The first man off the blocks is Richie who is coming to us straight from the WA desert (#straya). Richie is handsome, has an awesome car and a super dangerous and sexy job, involving abseiling and high vis. And we all decide that Richie’s going to win.

Man number two is Sasha. He’s a handsome project manager who likes to play footy, build houses AND cook, who also cherishes his mum. And we all decide Sasha’s going to win.

The third batter up, is not really a batter at all, but rather a professional soccer player. Michael is 34, has played soccer for Australia, has travelled the world and gets his own shirt off in the shower scene. And we all decide Michael’s going to win.

Next is Davey, a 25-year-old carpenter from the Northern Beaches in Sydney, who is affectionately known among his friends as “Love Nuts.” Though Love Nuts admits he can be annoying, beneath the annoying is a good heart. All we can hope is that Love Nuts sticks to the solid advice from his dad: “don’t be a dick,” and maybe he’ll be in with a chance for the win.

But now it’s really time to get the party started as Sam arrives at the mansion resplendent in red. After a sweet moment with Sam and Osher, the limos start pulling up and the first man to make his way towards our first Bachelorette is plumber Dave from Sydney. Despite the fact that Dave is “packin it” the pair share a very cute moment and he makes it safely inside with no element of cringe.

Dave is followed by Alex – a tall financial consultant, complete with three-piece-suit and English accent. This proper gent has definitely brought his A-game: charming banter and a pair of flats for Sam for later. Well-played old chap.

Love Nuts is next along and after wrestling flowers out of the mansion garden, he babbles nervously through a few minutes of conversation that hit its peak at the mention of nipple rash. Oh dear.

Onto a man who doesn’t seem nervous at all – David, a 31-year-old “international model.” We quickly learn that David is not interested in being “conflictuous,” but when he tells Sam that he’s just going to play the game as best he can, we’re not really convinced he’s interested in her either.

Thankfully, Sasha is next around the corner and immediately brings the good vibes back. Despite his questionable napkin origami skills, there is a real chemistry between these two and our Sam is left a little bit speechless.

Her speech quickly returns with vigour when she’s nearly swooped by Drew’s owl. Delivering a meaningful quote in its talons, the owl opens up a warm moment between the pair, revealing there may be more to this quirky man than long hair and bird-handling.

After a quick man montage, we’re introduced to Will, a 30-year-old musician who brings the word YOLO as his reason for being here. We all decide we love this kooky creature and Sam agrees. We have a feeling he may not win the day, but he’s definitely going to be the most fun.

Soccer player Michael is next up who has all the right moves and says all the right things. This guy is definitely confident, but he also seems genuine and it feels like he’s a real contender. The last man to arrive is another contender - Richie . His banter with Sam is warm…but what will she make of the repeated use of “cool bananas” in the space of one conversation? Once is more than enough Richie.

Once all 14 men are in the drawing room, there’s a lot of sizing up happening. After getting a run down on Dave, Davey and David, Osher enters the room to give them the rundown on the rules. For those of you who are new to this, a rose = you get to stay until next time. He then introduces Sam, who delivers an emotional speech thanking them all for coming just for her.

Not long after the party has started, the boys decide it is necessary to implement The Bro Code.

The Bro Code is quite a simple code to live by: no bro interrupts another bro when he’s having one-on-one time with Sam. But it’s not long before the Code is put under test, as international model David cuts in on plumber Dave’s time with Sam.

While the boys discuss the code breaking among themselves, David discusses being a model and model-type-things with Sam who is trying desperately to look interested. This is something he clearly doesn’t pick up on as he later tells Richie that he’s not worried about his place in the house.

Michael’s one-on-one with Sam is a little more successful, Sam is engaged and their chat about their respective pasts is meaningful. This is a soccer player who appears to have broken the mould, as he moves into position as the father of the group. He’s insightful and fair about his fellow bros and also about Sam and where she’s coming from.

Next, for a bit of light entertainment is Will and his song about Sam. While Davey think his singing sounds like a cat dying, Sam is definitely impressed by his efforts. Perhaps less impressive is Kayne’s attempt at a 20 second headstand, which after much build up came to an end after 5 seconds.

After an awkward interruption moment, Love Nuts tries to redeem his first impression with Sam. This plan goes awry when he refers to himself as a full-blown-legend. Things get worse when he reveals he’s a serial monogamist and other than Love Nuts, he’s also earned the nickname GG – girlfriend guy. Sam definitely thinks this one’s a player and it looks like Love Nuts’ stay in the mansion might be a short one.

In complete contrast to her moment with Love Nuts, English chap Alex makes a solid impression on Sam and it would seem he felt the same way about her. In a rather cute piece to camera, Alex breaks down the stages of Sam’s laugh and lets us know that she’s someone he can see a future with.

With the party drawing to a close, Sasha makes a brave leap through a window to get Sam’s attention and some precious alone time.

After sending her speechless yet again, Sasha is left sitting alone while Sam goes inside to get him the first rose of the evening…and the FIRST ROSE OF THE BACHELORETTE AUSTRALIA.

And not long after that, it’s off to the Rose Ceremony Room…