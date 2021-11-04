The Bachelorette

Episodes
Video Extras
Bachelors & BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

‘Definitely Misunderstood The Situation’: Ryan Carmichael Clears Up The Rumours That Saw Him Booted From The Bachelorette Mansion

‘Definitely Misunderstood The Situation’: Ryan Carmichael Clears Up The Rumours That Saw Him Booted From The Bachelorette Mansion

On Thursday night, rumours around Ryan’s intentions in the house saw him not receive a rose, but he believes it was all a big misunderstanding.

After Brooke’s Bachelors and Bachelorettes were grilled by a ‘human lie detector’ to find out if anyone was hiding anything, Kurt revealed that he believed Ryan’s focus had strayed from Brooke.

Explaining that he had begun to see a connection forming between Ryan and Jamie-Lee, Kurt set off a chain of events that would result in Ryan not receiving a rose later that night.

Speaking to 10 play, Ryan said he believed the rumours were all one big misunderstanding.

“Jame-Lee and I were very good friends in the house and I think, unfortunately, Kurt misunderstood the situation,” Ryan said over the phone.

“He can’t lie, he’s very honest and he just says whatever is on his mind. There’s a lot of things going on [in the Mansion], a lot of emotions, so I feel like he definitely misunderstood the situation.

During his own grilling, Ryan said that he thought Kurt was one of his closest friends in the house so to later find out he was the one who had brought the allegations to light was difficult.

“I guess I’m a little bit hurt by that,” Ryan admitted, “I would have loved for Kurt to come to me and have a chat to me about it, but in that situation he was in it just blurted out.”

With Brooke and Jamie-Lee having a strong connection from the outset, the news obviously troubled the Bachelorette and after the pair had shared a single date she wanted to clear things up between them, but Ryan also revealed that he spoke to Brooke that night too.

“I felt she really, honestly believed me but I think there was just too much going on, she had too many other connections and I think her words were something like ‘I’ve got to trust my gut’ and that was it.

“I’m quite a confident, hopeful guy so I was hopeful that I could get a rose that night, but I think in that moment and the chat that I had, I figured that it was my time to leave and I accepted that going into the Rose Ceremony.

“It wasn’t meant to be for me, unfortunately, but I’m happy that other people got to have really good connections,” Ryan continued. “I’m happy that there was a good love story at the end.”

Watch The Bachelorette Australia, 7.30 Wednesday and Thursday on 10 and 10 play

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
NEXT STORY

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Advertisement

Related Articles

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

After their love story began during their time in the Bachelorette Mansion, Darvid and Brooke revealed they are already starting the next chapter.
The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

After a historic and groundbreaking season, on Thursday night Brooke Blurton finally told Darvid Garayeli how she felt about him.
‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

It was the reunion years in the making, and could have been a Bachelorette love story for the ages, but sadly for Jamie-Lee things didn’t go her way.
‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

On Wednesday night, an emotional breakdown of one of Brooke’s strongest connections ended in a tearful split.