Brooke Blurton Dishes On Her Historic Season Of The Bachelorette And Contestants Hooking Up With Each Other

For the first time in the history of the Bachelor Nation, the proud Noongar Yamatiji woman will be dating both men and women at the same time.

When it was first announced that the show would see men and women vie for Brooke's heart, one question was on everyone’s lips: won’t they all just hook up in the Mansion?

“Obviously it was a consideration that it could happen, and I think it’s inevitable if you have women that are attracted to both sexes like myself,” Brooke told 10 play. “There’s no denying that could happen.”

“I think I was very open to if it did, I would be completely and utterly fine — obviously depending on how my connections are with those people. It’s just one of those things that is inevitable it may happen. How I direct that, you’ll have to wait and see,” she added, laughing.

Making global history as the first bisexual Indigenous woman to step into the role of Bachelorette, Brooke admitted the notion of representing so much was daunting at first, knowing that it had never been done before Brooke said she “wanted to get it right”.

“I think I soon learned to relieve that pressure and expectation on myself because all that I can be is myself and just be Brooke. Hopefully, that translates and people can relate to me or like me,” she continued.

“I also think adding that pressure on top of everything was just so unnecessary and if I felt uncomfortable or like the world was on my shoulders, I wouldn’t be comfortable being myself. I didn’t want that. I want to be free to just be Brooke.

“Being the first bisexual and First Nations [Bachelorette]… that’s just me. That represents so much more, and there’s depth to it, but at the end of the day I’m just Brooke.”

Having recently made the change, moving from her home in WA to Melbourne, Brooke said it felt “like the perfect timing” when she was approached for the opportunity to become Australia’s next Bachelorette.

“It felt like the right decision. I was in a bit of a transition of life so it made it easy to say yes,” she added.

First appearing on screens back in 2018 as one of Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins’ Bachelorettes, Brooke later went on to appear in the second season of Bachelor in Paradise. Having been part of the Bachelor Nation family for several years, Brooke was uniquely prepared to not only know how to navigate her new Mansion home but also knew what to expect.

“Having that experience and having done this twice before I relaxed into the whole experience and my role in terms of being the Bachelorette,” she said, adding that having been on the other side of things during Nick’s season she was able to know exactly how her suitors would be feeling throughout the experience.

“I had walked in those shoes so I knew how nervous people would be for the first red carpet because I remember how nervous I was when I walked mine. That was a bit of a push for me to make other people feel comfortable about being there.

“I remember how excited you were to see the Bachelor or people in Paradise, so I was always making sure that I was respectful and I was excited to see everyone as well and make sure I made that known.”

Though she knew what to expect, there were still a lot of surprises in store for Brooke.

“I loved my experience being the Bachelorette and I can’t wait for you guys to see it. I just felt like I wanted this season to feel like it was mine, and I think that will definitely show. I’m excited for everyone to get to know me a bit more in-depth.”

And as for if she feels like she made the right decision returning to the Mansion for one more shot at love, Brooke simply said:

“I have no regrets. Not one.”

The Bachelorette Australia premieres Wednesday, October 20 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play on demand