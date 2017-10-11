The Bachelorette

Episodes
Video Extras
Bachelors & BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

Bachelor Spirit Animal Onesies

Bachelor Spirit Animal Onesies

What do each of the Bachelors' cosy and colourful onesies reveal about their inner 'spirit animal'?

Jarrod the Giraffe

The Bachelorette Australia Episode 7

Just like the tall giraffe, Jarrod is always willing to stick his neck out for those he cares about. These gentle giants also have big hearts, and there's no doubting that Jarrod has a lot of love to give.

AJ the Kangaroo

The Bachelorette Australia Episode 7

A cuddly, bouncy kangaroo is a perfect fit for the always cheerful and caring A.J.

Apollo the Lion

The Bachelorette Australia Episode 7

The king of the jungle is strong and dominant, but also has a softer, playful side, which we think suits Apollo to a T.

Blake the Elephant

The Bachelorette Australia Episode 7

They might be covered in a tough, thick hide, but, like Blake, elephants are just big softies on the inside. He's also got a great memory for Sophie facts!

James the Crocodile

The Bachelorette Australia Episode 7

James is certainly not as scary as a croc, but he definitely has one big toothy grin. Cheese!

Luke the Bumblebee

The Bachelorette Australia Episode 7

Like the busy bumblebee, Luke is just as sweet as honey.

Mack the Leopard

The Bachelorette Australia Episode 7

Handsome, athletic and a little bit shy, Mack makes the best leopard of the group.

Sam the Cow

The Bachelorette Australia Episode 7

We have to admit, Sam doesn't share many similarities with his animal onesie; perhaps this is a case of a Sam in cow's clothing?

Stu the Monkey

The Bachelorette Australia Episode 7

Stu looks ready to let his cheeky, playful personality loose in his monkey onesie.

Sophie the Unicorn

The Bachelorette Australia Episode 7

A true out-of-this-world beauty, we can't think of anyone else more worthy of wearing a unicorn onesie than Sophie.

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
NEXT STORY

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    ‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

    ‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

    After their love story began during their time in the Bachelorette Mansion, Darvid and Brooke revealed they are already starting the next chapter.
    The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

    The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

    After a historic and groundbreaking season, on Thursday night Brooke Blurton finally told Darvid Garayeli how she felt about him.
    ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

    ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

    It was the reunion years in the making, and could have been a Bachelorette love story for the ages, but sadly for Jamie-Lee things didn’t go her way.
    ‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

    ‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

    On Wednesday night, an emotional breakdown of one of Brooke’s strongest connections ended in a tearful split.