Bachelor Spirit Animal Onesies

Jarrod the Giraffe

Just like the tall giraffe, Jarrod is always willing to stick his neck out for those he cares about. These gentle giants also have big hearts, and there's no doubting that Jarrod has a lot of love to give.

AJ the Kangaroo

A cuddly, bouncy kangaroo is a perfect fit for the always cheerful and caring A.J.

Apollo the Lion

The king of the jungle is strong and dominant, but also has a softer, playful side, which we think suits Apollo to a T.

Blake the Elephant

They might be covered in a tough, thick hide, but, like Blake, elephants are just big softies on the inside. He's also got a great memory for Sophie facts!

James the Crocodile

James is certainly not as scary as a croc, but he definitely has one big toothy grin. Cheese!

Luke the Bumblebee

Like the busy bumblebee, Luke is just as sweet as honey.

Mack the Leopard

Handsome, athletic and a little bit shy, Mack makes the best leopard of the group.

Sam the Cow

We have to admit, Sam doesn't share many similarities with his animal onesie; perhaps this is a case of a Sam in cow's clothing?

Stu the Monkey

Stu looks ready to let his cheeky, playful personality loose in his monkey onesie.

Sophie the Unicorn

A true out-of-this-world beauty, we can't think of anyone else more worthy of wearing a unicorn onesie than Sophie.