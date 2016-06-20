The Bachelorette

Australia’s New Bachelorette Is Georgia Love

Meet 27-year-old Victorian journalist Georgia Love, Australia’s new Bachelorette

There has been much speculation around the identity of Australia’s next Bachelorette and, at last, she can be revealed. In a nationwide search, Georgia’s impressive accomplishments and warm personality made her the clear choice.

Georgia’s career as a journalist has taken her across the country and given her many amazing experiences, but has also taken her focus off the search for love. Starting her career in regional Victoria, Georgia worked in news in Launceston and Melbourne before becoming a nightly news presenter in Hobart.

Georgia describes herself as your girl next door but far from average. She is now at the stage where she wants to put herself first and find that special person with whom to share her life.

“My whole life, I have put my job and career first but have always felt something has been missing. I’m now at a point where I’m happy with where I am at in my career and I’m ready to prioritise love,” Georgia says.

The fun-loving Melbourne native believes it’s important to be able to laugh with the one you love and is looking for someone who knows what he wants in life and has the passion to achieve it.

“I want to find that one special person to share my life and all its ups and downs with. Going into this experience knowing I could walk away with the man of my dreams excites me so much, I can’t wait for this incredible new chapter,” she said.

Join Georgia as she searches for true love among some of the country’s most eligible Bachelors on the new season of The Bachelorette Australia.

The Bachelorette Australia Season Two is coming soon to TEN

