Meet Australia's New Bachelorette: Ali Oetjen

Bright and bubbly, the beautiful 32-year-old South Australian was an instant hit with viewers in the inaugural 2013 season of The Bachelor Australia. Ali put her heart on the line to win the love of Bachelor Tim Robards, but was left in tears when he turned her away in the penultimate rose ceremony.

Ready to give love another chance, Ali appeared recently in Bachelor In Paradise, where she won the heart of American Bachelor Grant Kemp. Unfortunately, distance proved too big a hurdle and their love story was not meant to be.

Eager to make it third time lucky in love, Ali is ready to call the shots in The Bachelorette Australia.

Network 10 Chief Content Officer, Beverly McGarvey, said: “We have all been captivated by Ali’s search for love and are delighted to welcome her back in the new season of The Bachelorette Australia.

“Warm, down-to-earth and honest, Ali is Australia’s sweetheart and we can’t wait to see the country’s most eligible bachelors compete to win her heart.”

A fun-loving, all-round nice girl, Ali is looking for a deep connection with someone who challenges her mentally, has a positive mindset about life and makes her a better person.

Ali said: “I have had my heart broken, but I’ve picked myself up and I’m ready to put my heart on the line again. I’m absolutely thrilled to start this new adventure.

“I’m looking for a man who is light-hearted and kind, a genuine and down-to-earth man who will sweep me off my feet and love me for me. And I’m looking forward to offering that love back to him in return.”

Coming soon to 10 and WIN Network, join Ali as she searches for true love in the new season of The Bachelorette Australia.

Hosted by Osher Günsberg, The Bachelorette Australia is a Warner Bros International Television Production Australia production for Network 10.

The Bachelorette Season 4 Coming Soon to 10 and 10 play.