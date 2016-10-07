The Bachelorette

Back

A Song for Georgia

The boys debut their original hit - “Georgia, Oh Georgia”

(Cam)

Georgia, oh Georgia

Eyes of sparkling blue

I’ve had some free time lately

And I’ve been thinking of you

 

(Courtney)

When it comes to first dates

They call me the master

And if you play your cards right

You’ll get more jewellery of pasta!

 

(Lee)

First impressions of mine

Usually are high class

But Chelsea the donkey

Left me looking like an ass

 

(Ryan)

If you were a sail

I’ll be your mast

When handing out roses

Nice guys finish last

 

Chorus:

Georgia, oh Georgia

Eyes of sparkling blue

We’ve had some free time lately And we’ve been thinking of you

(Matty J)

We had our very first date swinging

Up so very high

My heart breaks into a million pieces

Every time we say goodbye

 

(Sam)

I’m definitely not a poet

And I’m certainly not a geek

But I’m looking forward to our

Single date next week

 

(Matt D)

Every moment we spend together

Is absolute bliss

I constantly remind myself How good this is!

 

(Rhys)

Eggs, cheese and cinnamon, Onions, coconut water … Oh wait This is a shopping list!

Chorus Georgia, oh Georgia Eyes of sparkling blue We’ve had some free time lately And we’ve been thinking of you

(Clancy) You shaved my beard And I jumped in the pool Hopefully the next thing I do Will actually be cool

(Jake) You chose me for that first date That harness was so tight It’s been quite some time now And I’m still not walking right

(Todd) Your roses are so red Without them I feel blue I may not be Ed Sheeran But I guess that will have to do…

Chorus Georgia, oh Georgia Eyes of sparkling blue We’ve had some free time lately And we’ve been thinking of you!

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    After their love story began during their time in the Bachelorette Mansion, Darvid and Brooke revealed they are already starting the next chapter.
    After a historic and groundbreaking season, on Thursday night Brooke Blurton finally told Darvid Garayeli how she felt about him.
    It was the reunion years in the making, and could have been a Bachelorette love story for the ages, but sadly for Jamie-Lee things didn’t go her way.
    On Wednesday night, an emotional breakdown of one of Brooke’s strongest connections ended in a tearful split.