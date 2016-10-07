A Song for Georgia

(Cam)
Georgia, oh Georgia
Eyes of sparkling blue
I’ve had some free time lately
And I’ve been thinking of you
(Courtney)
When it comes to first dates
They call me the master
And if you play your cards right
You’ll get more jewellery of pasta!
(Lee)
First impressions of mine
Usually are high class
But Chelsea the donkey
Left me looking like an ass
(Ryan)
If you were a sail
I’ll be your mast
When handing out roses
Nice guys finish last
Chorus:
Georgia, oh Georgia
Eyes of sparkling blue
We’ve had some free time lately And we’ve been thinking of you
(Matty J)
We had our very first date swinging
Up so very high
My heart breaks into a million pieces
Every time we say goodbye
(Sam)
I’m definitely not a poet
And I’m certainly not a geek
But I’m looking forward to our
Single date next week
(Matt D)
Every moment we spend together
Is absolute bliss
I constantly remind myself How good this is!
(Rhys)
Eggs, cheese and cinnamon, Onions, coconut water … Oh wait This is a shopping list!
Chorus Georgia, oh Georgia Eyes of sparkling blue We’ve had some free time lately And we’ve been thinking of you
(Clancy) You shaved my beard And I jumped in the pool Hopefully the next thing I do Will actually be cool
(Jake) You chose me for that first date That harness was so tight It’s been quite some time now And I’m still not walking right
(Todd) Your roses are so red Without them I feel blue I may not be Ed Sheeran But I guess that will have to do…
Chorus Georgia, oh Georgia Eyes of sparkling blue We’ve had some free time lately And we’ve been thinking of you!