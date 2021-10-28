‘A Poor Move On My Behalf’: Jess Franklin Explains ‘Chairgate’ And Why Her Exit From The Bachelorette Mansion Was Such A Shock

Like many of the ‘OG’ crew in the house, Jess assumed Brooke would keep one or two of the intruders but didn’t consider the fact that with four new arrivals, four of the original gang would find themselves without a rose at the end of the night.

“It was a huge shock,” Jess told 10 play, adding that the people in the Mansion knew at some point intruders could come arrive, but they weren’t expecting it to be so early on.

“I was not expecting all four to stay! I was thinking maybe [Brooke] might keep one or two because she’d like to get to know them better,” Jess continued, “but I can’t comment on what she felt when she first met those people. Sometimes you just know, when you meet someone, you know. And that’s what it came down to.”

Jess’ time in the Mansion could be summarised by one word: Chairgate. On the first night, Jess sat in the chair Konrad and Brooke built together. When asked about her thoughts on Chairgate, Jess laughed.

“It’s hard because, in that moment when you go to the first Cocktail Party and you’re on the red carpet, there are so many nerves and stress that’s involved. You become hyper-focused on what you want to do, which is have that conversation with Brooke.”

“While it may look like I had a premeditated idea, I genuinely didn’t think and so once I sort of got there I kind of knew it was too late to move,” Jess continued, adding it was “obviously a poor move on my behalf, I’m willing to own that”.

Afterwards Jess said she apologised to Konrad and the pair “laughed it off” but the first group date she was paired with him for the photo shoot which was “a lose-lose situation”.

“I could step on his toes or get lost in the background but, just like Darvid, I was there to make an impression on Brooke and with such limited time that I did have I had to seize the opportunities that I was given!

“Not wanting to ruin any moments that Konrad had,” Jess continued, “but I wanted to explore the connection I had with Brooke. That was really important to me.”

While it was a priority, Jess said she struggled to find those moments to really feel like she was getting to know Brooke. “As time went on there weren’t those opportunities that other people were given for her to get to know me on a basic level, and for her to get to know me in-depth.

“It was a high-pressure situation trying to get to know someone in that timeframe,” Jess added, “it was difficult.”

On several occasions during their chats, Jess said Brooke had asked her to “be vulnerable with her”, and during what would be their last conversation Jess made the concerted effort to open up and share something deeply personal with Brooke.

“It was a huge thing for me to share with her and I had given her what she asked for and she still sent me home,” Jess said.

“I’m definitely not upset about leaving, and I’m so happy that other people were forming connections with her and she was exploring, going on her journey and I wish her all the happiness in the world,” she added.

And while Jess didn’t find that special connection with Brooke, meeting the other Bachelors and Bachelorettes in the Mansion was a fantastic experience.

“On a day-to-day basis, to share it with those people, I made friends that I will most likely have forever,” she said, “it was great.”

Since leaving the Mansion Jess said she’s been focusing on her health and wellbeing, spending time with family and also focusing on one of her great passions in life: cooking.

“I have a cookbook that is coming out soon and I’m doing a live-streaming cooking show,” she said, explaining that the cookbook is “a storybook on how I have come to make each and every one of the dishes that are in the book”.

“I show a lot of my love through cooking. I think it brings a lot of people together and positivity in my life is centred around cooking and food, so I really want to be able to share what I’ve learned and my love of food with other people.”

