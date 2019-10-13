2019 Bachelorette Sweepstake

Back2019 Bachelorette Sweepstake14 Oct 201914 Oct 2019Who do you think will win Angie's heart? Download our 2019 Bachelor sweepstake poster and play along.Top tip: Cut out the names, put them into a hat and pick a Bachelor at random.NEXT STORY10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021Angie KentSeason 5SweepstakeThe Bachelorette AustraliaAdvertisementRelated Articles10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke BlurtonAfter their love story began during their time in the Bachelorette Mansion, Darvid and Brooke revealed they are already starting the next chapter.The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid GarayeliAfter a historic and groundbreaking season, on Thursday night Brooke Blurton finally told Darvid Garayeli how she felt about him.‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke BlurtonIt was the reunion years in the making, and could have been a Bachelorette love story for the ages, but sadly for Jamie-Lee things didn’t go her way.‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie RubioOn Wednesday night, an emotional breakdown of one of Brooke’s strongest connections ended in a tearful split.