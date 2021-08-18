The Bachelor

Unseen On TV: Jimmy's Date With Laura
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 18 Aug 2021

Jimmy offers not one, but two roses to Laura if she eats an ingredient she hates from their pasta dish

Extras

image-placeholder8 mins

The Bachelor TL;DR - S9 Ep. 14

It's the grand finale of Season 9! Who will Jimmy choose? Before we get to that, catch up on all the drama from the Bachelor Australia with this final TL;DR recap!

image-placeholder4 mins

Insider Guide: Season 9 Week 7

We take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about Jimmy and his chosen Bachelorette's journey

image-placeholder3 mins

Meet The Newest Bachelor Couple, Jimmy And Holly

UNSEEN: Jimmy and Holly answer questions for the first time as a couple

image-placeholder3 mins

Jimmy's Family Are Divided On Who He Should Choose

After meeting both ladies, Jimmy's family have some thoughts on who he should ultimately pick

image-placeholder4 mins

The Bachelor TL;DR - S9 Ep. 13

Jimmy has just three dates left before he picks his final two bachelorettes, but before that - A PUPPY. Catch up on everything you missed from The Bachelor with this TL;DR recap!

image-placeholder4 mins

Jimmy Has Doubts About Jay

Jimmy and Jay's date ends with a tense conversation about Jay's past relationship

image-placeholder7 mins

The Bachelor TL;DR - S9 Ep. 12

It's hometowns and you know what that means! Excessively stern relatives, lots of dinners and being pedantic about choux pastry. Here's your TL;DR recap from The Bachelor Australia episode 12!

image-placeholder2 mins

Jimmy Learns Another Bombshell About Jay

Jimmy is blindsided by revelations relating to Jay's past relationship

image-placeholder4 mins

Holly's Bestie Sam Grills Jimmy

Sam grills Jimmy about his true intentions with Holly

image-placeholder4 mins

Insider Guide: Season 9 Week 6

Osher shows us hilarious unseen moments from this week's Hometown visits

