The Bachelor

Steph's Best Moments On The Bachelor
M | Reality

Air Date: Thu 17 Sep 2020

From burrito talk to pulling of 'Steve', Steph has been a delight this season

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More

Extras

image-placeholder7 mins

The Bachelor TL;DR Ep 8

It's Love in Lockdown! For the very first time our Bachie is taking his dates online, and a spicy virtual group date sends a few bachelorettes wishing for some isolation.

image-placeholder7 mins

The Bachelor TL;DR Ep 7

A psychic visitor gives some insight into Locky's future, but with news that five bachelorettes would be leaving in one rose ceremony, things get tense at another cocktail party.

image-placeholder7 mins

The Bachelor TL;DR Ep 6

Locky gets down and dirty during a cocktail party bath which throws the mansion into chaos, and a game of compatibility chess turns into a fierce battle.

image-placeholder7 mins

The Bachelor TL;DR Ep 5

Sparks fly between Irena and Locky as they sword fight on a date, and paranoia builds in a tense cocktail party

image-placeholder2 mins

Meet The Newest Bachelor Couple

UNSEEN: Locky and his chosen Bachelorette answer questions for the first time as a couple

image-placeholder3 mins

The Girls Meet Locky's Mum

Irena and Bella try to make a good first impression when they meet Locky's mother

image-placeholder3 mins

Bella's Flying On Cloud 9

On their final date, Bella and Locky have the ride of their life in a door-less helicopter

image-placeholder4 mins

The Bachelor Insider Guide Week 7

Join Osher once more for an exclusive peek into the love and hurdles of grand finale week!

image-placeholder4 mins

Irena's Final Adventure-Filled Date

Locky and Irena get down and dirty in their adrenaline-pumping, four wheel drive adventure

image-placeholder1 mins

Bella's Finale Diaries

UNSEEN: Get a peek inside Bella's thoughts upon making it into the finale

The Bachelor Insider Guide

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

TL;DR

Life After The Bachelor

Season 8