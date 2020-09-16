Irena Drops The ‘L’ Word

Extras
The Bachelor TL;DR Ep 8
It's Love in Lockdown! For the very first time our Bachie is taking his dates online, and a spicy virtual group date sends a few bachelorettes wishing for some isolation.
The Bachelor TL;DR Ep 7
A psychic visitor gives some insight into Locky's future, but with news that five bachelorettes would be leaving in one rose ceremony, things get tense at another cocktail party.
The Bachelor TL;DR Ep 6
Locky gets down and dirty during a cocktail party bath which throws the mansion into chaos, and a game of compatibility chess turns into a fierce battle.
The Bachelor TL;DR Ep 5
Sparks fly between Irena and Locky as they sword fight on a date, and paranoia builds in a tense cocktail party
Meet The Newest Bachelor Couple
UNSEEN: Locky and his chosen Bachelorette answer questions for the first time as a couple
The Girls Meet Locky's Mum
Irena and Bella try to make a good first impression when they meet Locky's mother
Bella's Flying On Cloud 9
On their final date, Bella and Locky have the ride of their life in a door-less helicopter
The Bachelor Insider Guide Week 7
Join Osher once more for an exclusive peek into the love and hurdles of grand finale week!
Irena's Final Adventure-Filled Date
Locky and Irena get down and dirty in their adrenaline-pumping, four wheel drive adventure