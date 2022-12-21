The Bachelor

Thomas Get Wowed
PG | Reality

Thomas meets a girl he really likes, but she makes a deal-breaking reveal. Find out if he has a happily ever after on The Bachelors, starting January 9 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

The Bachelors Is Coming January 9

image-placeholder

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder

The Bachelors Premiere Date Has Been Announced!

This summer be ready to witness a new era of love and romance when The Bachelors Australia premieres on Monday, 9 January 2023.

image-placeholder30 secs

Will Things Go Jed's Way?

Jed is one of our three Bachelors, but things won't go quite the way he hoped. Find out if he meets the girl of his dreams on The Bachelors, starting January 9 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

image-placeholder30 secs

image-placeholder40 secs

Tash's Strategy To Get Her Man

Tash wants Jed, and she isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers to get what she wants. The Bachelors starts January 9 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

image-placeholder40 secs

Meet Tilly

Will Felix and Tilly hit it out of the park? The Bachelors starts January 9 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

image-placeholder30 secs

Krystal's Looking For Love

Krystal knows how to get Felix's attention. Will she win him over? The Bachelors starts January 9 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

image-placeholder30 secs

Jessica Has A Secret

Felix is falling for Jessica, but Jessica has a secret. The Bachelors starts January 9 on 10 and 10 Play

image-placeholder40 secs

Meet Leah

Leah wants to find her Prince Charming, could Thomas be the one? Find out on The Bachelors, starting January 9 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

image-placeholder2 mins

Meet The Bachelors

This season, there are three wonderful Bachelors looking for love and now, it's time to meet them. Don't miss The Bachelors Australia on January 9th at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play.

