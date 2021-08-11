The Bachelor TL;DR - S9 Ep. 7

Extras
The Bachelor TL;DR - S9 Ep. 14
It's the grand finale of Season 9! Who will Jimmy choose? Before we get to that, catch up on all the drama from the Bachelor Australia with this final TL;DR recap!
Insider Guide: Season 9 Week 7
We take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about Jimmy and his chosen Bachelorette's journey
Meet The Newest Bachelor Couple, Jimmy And Holly
UNSEEN: Jimmy and Holly answer questions for the first time as a couple
Jimmy's Family Are Divided On Who He Should Choose
After meeting both ladies, Jimmy's family have some thoughts on who he should ultimately pick
The Bachelor TL;DR - S9 Ep. 13
Jimmy has just three dates left before he picks his final two bachelorettes, but before that - A PUPPY. Catch up on everything you missed from The Bachelor with this TL;DR recap!
Jimmy Has Doubts About Jay
Jimmy and Jay's date ends with a tense conversation about Jay's past relationship
The Bachelor TL;DR - S9 Ep. 12
It's hometowns and you know what that means! Excessively stern relatives, lots of dinners and being pedantic about choux pastry. Here's your TL;DR recap from The Bachelor Australia episode 12!
Jimmy Learns Another Bombshell About Jay
Jimmy is blindsided by revelations relating to Jay's past relationship