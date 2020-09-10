Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Bachelor - S8 Ep. 10
Reality
Air Date: Thu 10 Sep 2020
Locky and the ladies return to the The Bachelor mansion and some things have changed dramatically. For some, deeper connections have been found, while for others initial sparks have fizzled out.
Episodes
BachelorettesStyle
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Web Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Quizzes and Articles
Life After The Bachelor
Style
Season 8