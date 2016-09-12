Who Is Richie's Perfect Match?

Olena (‘The Slow Burner’)

Meant to be…

She’s got the X-factorSince Olena arrived on the scene and purred a sultry Slavic saying in Richie’s direction, he’s barely been able to remove his jaw from the floor.

She’s mysteriousOlena hasn’t exactly been what you’d call an open book, but that only seems to throw fuel on Richie’s fascination to see how this love story ends.

She’s adaptableOlena isn’t shy about expressing when dates don’t float her boat, but she’ll generally get stuck in to avoid sinking her chances. Tell us this is a Bachelorette who’s holding back…

Just good friends…

She’s got an ex-boxer daddyAny suitor worth their salt wants daddy’s approval, but seeking it from Olena’s is a more intimidating proposition than most, given he used to box professionally.

She attacks with her eyesWe appreciate a good eye advance as much as the next person, but Olena’s predatory peepers just might be a little too hot for the Bachelor to handle.

She’s a camping unenthusiastWhile Richie’s all about embracing nature, it certainly wasn’t love at first mozzie bite for Olena, who spent most of their camping date wanting out.

Alex (‘The White Rose-Bearer’)

Meant to be…

She’s seductive Whether she’s evoking Pretty Woman with a dazzling dress twirl or locking Richie into her moony-eyed tractor beam, Alex has hardly needed the white rose to demand his attention.

She’s quirkyLike our Bachelor, Alex has her goofy side, which results in her own fair share of quirky catchphrases and endearing Alex-isms.

She’s competitive Alex knows what – or rather who – she wants, and will do what it takes to get her man. Stand in her way and the consequences are clear…

Just good friends…

She supports an opposing AFL teamThere’s more to life than sharing the same sporting affiliation, but Alex’s absolute rejection of Richie’s team could mean there are no winners in this game of love.

She smooches seafoodWhen you really want to let the Bachelor know you’re a catch, kissing the catch-of-the-day isn’t the best way to convey the message.

She’s got a very scary brotherIf looks could kill, Alex’s brother Adam would have done terminal damage to our shaken Bachelor seconds upon meeting him. Be afraid, Richie, be very afraid.

Nikki (‘The Homegirl’)

Meant to be…

She’s his homegirlA long distance relationship isn’t the worst thing in the world, but it may just help the relationship’s mileage if you happen to be from the same state.

She’s a hella good huggerHigh romance has its place, but sometimes there’s just no substitute for a damn good squeeze, and Nikki’s cuddle game is strong.

She can cut a rugGroove is in Nikki’s heart, and she isn’t afraid to show it by tripping the light fantastic. She could teach Richie a thing or two.

Just good friends…

She’s hat-hair intolerant Nikki quickly moved to tousle the Bachelor’s barnet back to life when he removed his cap on their country date. ‘Hat hair, just don’t care?’ We believe she did.

She’s suspicious of seafood

If Richie ever hopes to be cooked a seafood supper by his special someone, Nikki’s not knowing fish head from tail isn’t a good place to start.

She’s got a big brother-in-lawDon’t let his name fool you, we’re not talking Tintin’s puppy here; this Snowy is a red-blooded Aussie bloke who clearly wouldn’t take kindly to Richie doing wrong by his sister-in-law.