'We Definitely Had A Physical Connection': Naomi Reveals Her One Bachelor Regret

On Wednesday night, Naomi was one of two Bachelorettes who did not receive a rose, despite having a very apparent and intense sexual dynamic with Felix. Encouraged to apply for the show by her newly engaged friend, Naomi said she found herself in the mansion "on a whim".

"We definitely had a physical connection... I loved his height, [but] when it came to the emotional and spiritual connection between us it just wasn't there, and I kind of knew that early on," Naomi told 10 Play after leaving the mansion.

"Spirituality is a big passion of mine and I felt like he was not spiritual or emotional at all," she added.

During the group date where the Bachelors took a handful of women to a distillery, Naomi said it was the first opportunity to have a chat with the incredibly spiritual and emotional Thomas.

"That was my first time to sit down and have a deep and meaningful conscious conversation, and it was at that point where I was like - I should have jumped ship to Thomas' team!

"That's one regret, or one change that I would make to my experience; not exploring Team Thomas earlier," she said.

Speaking to Thomas, Naomi said she felt like the pair really did connect on physical, spiritual and emotional levels. "He's an Italian stallion, let's put it like that," she said, laughing.

While Felix and Naomi do share similar interests, she admitted that for a longterm partner he "didn't fit the brief" or have what she was really looking for, "Besides saying he'd move to Double Bay for me," she joked.

Standing at what would be her final Rose Ceremony, Naomi said there was a clear indication that she wouldn't be spending another night in the mansion.

"All the other rose ceremonies, Felix would look at me and give me a lot of eye contact, which I loved," she said. "I had the f**k me eyes going on in the earlier episode... the iconic f**k me eyes, can't live with them!"

But on this particular night, Felix was avoiding eye contact at all costs. "I was like yep, I'm out of here! Goodbye, Felix! But I left with high spirits. I think I was smiling when Osher told me I didn't receive a rose."

Though things didn't work out between her and the Bachelor, Naomi said she has loved reliving the experience as it airs. "It was probably one of the best decisions I've made in my life thus far."

In 2023, her focus is on her marketing agency and growing her wellness app, "I'm definitely in a business mindset... but I'm also wanting to find my soulmate and am being specific with my criteria and what I want in a life-long partner," she said. "I'm excited for what the year has to hold!"

